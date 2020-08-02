Global  
 

Prince Harry 'almost froze' when he saw Meghan for the first time
Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:41s - Published
Prince Harry 'almost froze' when he saw Meghan for the first time

Prince Harry "almost froze" when he met Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, for the first time, as it's claimed it didn't take long for the pair to fall in love.

