Dallas Stars vs. Calgary Flames - Game Highlights
Video Credit: NHL - Duration: 02:36s - Published
Watch the Game Highlights from Dallas Stars vs. Calgary Flames, 08/11/2020
Dallas Stars vs Calgary Flames - Game 1 - FOX Sports Southwest Plus - Channel Listings

FOX Sports - Published

Hockey Night in Canada: Flames vs. Stars - Game 1

Watch live on television and online as the Calgary Flames battle the Dallas Stars in Game 1 of their...
CBC.ca - Published


MatchsticksCGY

x - Matchsticks & Gasoline Flames 3, Stars 2: Calgary edges Dallas in Game 1 https://t.co/sIfYo1CMXp 29 seconds ago

mikeyangus

MikeAngus RT @TSN_Sports: The Calgary Flames defeat the Dallas Stars, 3-2, to take a 1-0 lead in the series! https://t.co/YRX8ih8TFG 2 minutes ago

MiskaP97

Miska Paananen RT @NHLdotcom: Dillon Dube scored twice, and the Flames defeated the Stars 3-2 in Game 1 of the Western Conference First Round, overcoming… 4 minutes ago

NHLdotcom

NHL.com Dillon Dube scored twice, and the Flames defeated the Stars 3-2 in Game 1 of the Western Conference First Round, ov… https://t.co/JSvQJWAkc0 4 minutes ago

kathleen_petty

Kathleen Petty RT @CBCAlerts: Calgary Flames beat the Dallas Stars 3-2 to take the opening game in their 1st-round Stanley Cup playoff series in Edmonton. 4 minutes ago

MiskaP97

Miska Paananen RT @Sportsnet: Dillon Dube scored a pair early and the @NHLFlames withstood the @DallasStars' quick reply, holding on to take Game 1 of the… 4 minutes ago

Sportsnet

Sportsnet Dillon Dube scored a pair early and the @NHLFlames withstood the @DallasStars' quick reply, holding on to take Game… https://t.co/cN3Ir7SrV8 5 minutes ago

OpenlyNerdy

Jules, no. The Dallas Stars and Calgary Flames played a whole***game while Columbus and Tampa Bay have been in overtime. #StanleyCupPlayoffs 6 minutes ago


