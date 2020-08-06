Dallas Stars vs. Calgary Flames - Game Highlights

x - Matchsticks & Gasoline Flames 3, Stars 2: Calgary edges Dallas in Game 1 https://t.co/sIfYo1CMXp 29 seconds ago
MikeAngus RT @TSN_Sports: The Calgary Flames defeat the Dallas Stars, 3-2, to take a 1-0 lead in the series! https://t.co/YRX8ih8TFG 2 minutes ago
Miska Paananen RT @NHLdotcom: Dillon Dube scored twice, and the Flames defeated the Stars 3-2 in Game 1 of the Western Conference First Round, overcoming… 4 minutes ago
NHL.com Dillon Dube scored twice, and the Flames defeated the Stars 3-2 in Game 1 of the Western Conference First Round, ov… https://t.co/JSvQJWAkc0 4 minutes ago
Kathleen Petty RT @CBCAlerts: Calgary Flames beat the Dallas Stars 3-2 to take the opening game in their 1st-round Stanley Cup playoff series in Edmonton. 4 minutes ago
Miska Paananen RT @Sportsnet: Dillon Dube scored a pair early and the @NHLFlames withstood the @DallasStars' quick reply, holding on to take Game 1 of the… 4 minutes ago
Sportsnet Dillon Dube scored a pair early and the @NHLFlames withstood the @DallasStars' quick reply, holding on to take Game… https://t.co/cN3Ir7SrV8 5 minutes ago
Jules, no. The Dallas Stars and Calgary Flames played a whole***game while Columbus and Tampa Bay have been in overtime. #StanleyCupPlayoffs 6 minutes ago
St. Louis Blues vs. Dallas Stars - Game HighlightsWatch the Game Highlights from St. Louis Blues vs. Dallas Stars, 08/09/2020
NHL Highlights | Stars @ Blues 08/09/2020Watch the Game Highlights from Dallas Stars vs. St. Louis Blues, 08/09/2020
Dallas Stars vs. Colorado Avalanche - Game HighlightsWatch the Game Highlights from Dallas Stars vs. Colorado Avalanche, 08/05/2020