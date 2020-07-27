Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Chinese Fighter Jets Again Intrudes Taiwan's Air Space

Video Credit: TomoNews US - Duration: 01:42s - Published
Chinese Fighter Jets Again Intrudes Taiwan's Air Space

Chinese Fighter Jets Again Intrudes Taiwan's Air Space

TAIPEI — Two Chinese warplanes briefly crossed the centerline of Taiwan Strait and intruded in Taiwan's air defense identification zone at 9 a.m.

Monday, Taiwan's Central News Agency reports, citing the Ministry of National Defense's Air Force Command Headquarters.

According to CNA, Taiwanese Air Force patrol planes intercepted the Chinese fighter jets, which were identified as a J-11 and a J-10.

The Taiwanese aircraft issued radio warnings.

The intruding planes then retreated to the Chinese side of the median line.

Taiwan possesses ground-based advanced warning radars, including a PAVE PAWS unit in the northern mountains of Leshan that can track missiles and warplanes from China.

Writing in Forbes, defense correspondent David Axe speculates Taiwan's armed forces would have spotted the Chinese planes the moment they took off.

The incident occurred one day after U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar's historic visit to Taiwan.

Azar arrived in a transport plane that landed at Songshan Airport in Taipei.

TomoNews is your best source for real news.

We cover the funniest, craziest, and most talked-about stories on the internet.

If you're laughing, we're laughing.

If you're outraged, we're outraged.

We tell it like it is.

And because we can animate stories, TomoNews brings you news like you've never seen before.

You Idiot!

- People doing stupid things http://bit.ly/You-Idiot Recent Uploads - The latest stories brought to you by TomoNews http://bit.ly/Latest-TomoNews Thanks for watching TomoNews!

Like TomoNews on Facebook ►► http://www.facebook.com/TomoNewsUS Follow us on Twitter ►► @tomonewsus http://www.twitter.com/TomoNewsUS Follow us on Instagram ►► @tomonewsus http://instagram.com/tomonewsus Subscribe to TomoNews ►► http://bit.ly/Subscribe-to-TomoNews Watch more TomoNews ►► http://bit.ly/MoreTomoNews Visit our website for all the latest videos: http://us.tomonews.com Check out our Android app: http://bit.ly/1rddhCj Check out our iOS app: http://bit.ly/1gO3z1f Get top stories delivered to your inbox every day: http://bit.ly/tomo-newsletter


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Chinese Fighter Jets Cross Midline of Taiwan Strait

Two Chinese air force fighter jets briefly crossed the midway line over the Taiwan Strait into the...
Newsmax - Published Also reported by •WorldNews



Tweets about this

ArunThinnappan

Arun Thinnappan China’s J-20 fighter jets near India border? Chinese state media has again highlighted a PLA exercise near the Ind… https://t.co/REd9ggvO37 1 day ago

mariko_otogawa

Mariko Otogawa RT @taiwanformosan: Chinese PLA attempted again to sneak through #TaiwanStrait airspace centre line on Monday morning around 10am, PLAAF J-… 5 days ago

DAction63

DrasticAction63 I have a very strange (and scary) feeling that trump is going to do something catastrophic to stay in power. We hav… https://t.co/8o0p2BaPFi 6 days ago

susan_raciti

Susan Raciti "Chinese Fighter Jets Again Intrude Taiwan’s Air Space" - 1 minute video https://t.co/kk2ap8Spgl 1 week ago

Masky_Jay_Hoody

Creepypasta Slenderverse Fan Chinese Fighter Jets Again Intrudes Taiwan’s Air Space https://t.co/L4LHQRrY5N via @YouTube 1 week ago


Related videos from verified sources

Vikram Chandra on taming dragon: India boosts air power, bans more Chinese apps [Video]

Vikram Chandra on taming dragon: India boosts air power, bans more Chinese apps

Some good news on the defence front as the much anticipated Rafale jets make their way to Ambala air base from France. With this, India will get a much-needed boost in its military arsenal. Meanwhile,..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 09:02Published