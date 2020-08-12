U.S. Nursing Homes Suffer 15% Spike In COVID-19 Cases In July

The United States saw a spike in COVID-19 infections in nursing homes during a one-week period in July.

More than 8,600 new cases were found, according to a report released Tuesday on UPI.

The weekly total was the highest reported among nursing home residents nationally since May.

In the week ending with May 31st, more than 9,000 were reported.

The increase was likely due to increasing community spread of the virus in the general population.