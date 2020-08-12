Elected leaders respond to the second 2020 special session

Video Credit: KDRV - Published 3 weeks ago

The state budget.

Newswatch 12's adam schumes breaks down where jackson county goes from here.

Governor brown passed a number of bills last night all in an effort to help with the money lost from the ongoing covid 19 pandemic.

Now back here closer to home the real question is where does jackson county go from here.

In the second special session of the year --- "the covid 19 pandemic has shaken the very foundation of our everyday lives" lawmakers working until the final hour to pass a number of bills "even while the white house has failed to take meaningful action to respond to this pandemic oregon lawmaker have come together to advance the public interest" all aimed at helping with the money lost during the ongoing pandemic "we spent a number of years building up our rainy-day fund and state reserves" bills that could potentially change how local governments balance their budget if we use a substantial amount of it now the budget decisions next year become even harder" for jackson county ---- it's simple well, we're still in pretty good shape in jackson county.

We have, uh, you know, built up pretty good reserve accounts, uh, will more than likely have to start using some of those to provide the service levels.

But even though the county well prepared for a rainy day that doesn't mean it will lose money along the way "the expo hasn't been able to hold any events out there and those a revenue producer so that's taken a toll.

The airport of course air travel is way down.

So as the county continues to weather this pandemic going forward, i believe we're going to be in pretty good shape jackson county commissioners look forward to the day they can rebuild after the storm "i think we can recover pretty quickly" in a time when we need to stick together "we are doing everything we can to help all jackson county residents get through this jackson county is doing just that.

"we also just approved another 500 thousand dollars to go to the united way" in medford "we