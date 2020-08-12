[APPLAUSE]So before we dive into the<br
Christine Cain @SpeakerPelosi Jill Biden takes center stage as Democrats focus on uniting the country on convention's second night… https://t.co/acwlXDQiHD 14 hours ago
CjAlexander Lady Mae Takes the Stage | Greenleaf | Oprah Winfrey Network https://t.co/6ngiakPFCO via @YouTube 16 hours ago
Phil Elliott When @DrBiden takes the stage tonight, it won't be after the public (and always awkward) mid-campaign rebranding ex… https://t.co/goxDYspvWk 20 hours ago
Heidi Adelsman RT @emarvelous: As former First Lady Michelle Obama takes the stage tonight, among those likely to watch her DNC Convention keynote? Some o… 21 hours ago
Rosa Lei Steinard. Just hours before she takes the virtual stage to share her speech backing Joe Biden at the Democratic National Conv… https://t.co/CrUBlOxWg2 1 day ago
Maheen Agha This point that I've reached in my life is so different in the sense that I had never thought of this stage. Someti… https://t.co/PC5MTbQCy9 1 day ago