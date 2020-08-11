Global  
 

Perseid Meteor Shower Hits Hawaii
Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 00:36s - Published
Perseid Meteor Shower Hits Hawaii

Perseid Meteor Shower Hits Hawaii

NASA predicted people would see "one of the best" meteor shows of the year, and here is the Perseid meteor shower as it Waipahu, Hawaii on Tuesday.

(August 11, 2020) The video featuring the fireballs was captured at 4:54 a.m.

HST.

KDSarge

KD Sarge Anti-fascist Dreaded Bog-witch RT @BadAstronomer: The sky is falling! Or at least little teeny pieces of it! Tonight and tomorrow night the Perseid meteor shower hits it… 15 minutes ago

georgelukas74

George 💚🌈 RT @axios: The Perseid meteor shower — one of the best cosmic shows of the year — hits its peak this week, and interested observers with da… 52 minutes ago

Chrisattwood61

Chris attwood The Perseid meteor shower hits its peak this week (via @NewsfusionApps #Science News) https://t.co/zETCYEWR0H 2 hours ago

SFBayTide

SF Bay Tide RT @BIACRWC: Row EARLY The Perseid meteor shower hits its peak TONIGHT/early AM https://t.co/AK4z3EqNdr 4 hours ago

Seftonhour

#Seftonhour RT @maghulltv: The Perseid meteor shower hits tonight, Astronomer Brendan Martin told us all about it on a recent show, take a look here -… 6 hours ago

bkru

Brett Kruschke ✞ The Perseid meteor shower — one of the best cosmic shows of the year — hits its peak tonight, Axios' Miriam Kramer… https://t.co/tZWc8aUFyu 7 hours ago


Perseid meteor shower 2020: How and when to watch [Video]

The Perseid meteor shower, one of the most popular meteor showers of the year, will face some competition from the moon this year during its peak.

Credit: CBS 62 Detroit     Duration: 01:06Published
Need2Know: Baltimore Gas Explosion, Derecho Slams Midwest, Perseid Meteor Shower [Video]

These are the headlines you Need2Know for Tuesday, August 11, 2020.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 02:13Published
Perseid Meteor Shower [Video]

Perseid Meteor Shower happening tonight, visible between 9:30 p.m. to midnight.

Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield     Duration: 01:03Published