Perseid Meteor Shower Hits Hawaii
NASA predicted people would see "one of the best" meteor shows of the year, and here is the Perseid meteor shower as it Waipahu, Hawaii on Tuesday.
(August 11, 2020)
The video featuring the fireballs was captured at 4:54 a.m.
HST.
KD Sarge Anti-fascist Dreaded Bog-witch RT @BadAstronomer: The sky is falling! Or at least little teeny pieces of it!
Tonight and tomorrow night the Perseid meteor shower hits it… 15 minutes ago
George 💚🌈 RT @axios: The Perseid meteor shower — one of the best cosmic shows of the year — hits its peak this week, and interested observers with da… 52 minutes ago
Chris attwood The Perseid meteor shower hits its peak this week (via @NewsfusionApps #Science News) https://t.co/zETCYEWR0H 2 hours ago
SF Bay Tide RT @BIACRWC: Row EARLY
The Perseid meteor shower hits its peak TONIGHT/early AM
https://t.co/AK4z3EqNdr 4 hours ago
#Seftonhour RT @maghulltv: The Perseid meteor shower hits tonight, Astronomer Brendan Martin told us all about it on a recent show, take a look here -… 6 hours ago
Brett Kruschke ✞ The Perseid meteor shower — one of the best cosmic shows of the year — hits its peak tonight, Axios' Miriam Kramer… https://t.co/tZWc8aUFyu 7 hours ago
Perseid meteor shower 2020: How and when to watchThe Perseid meteor shower, one of the most popular meteor showers of the year, will face some competition from the moon this year during its peak.
Need2Know: Baltimore Gas Explosion, Derecho Slams Midwest, Perseid Meteor ShowerThese are the headlines you Need2Know for Tuesday, August 11, 2020.
Perseid Meteor ShowerPerseid Meteor Shower happening tonight, visible between 9:30 p.m. to midnight.