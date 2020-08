How a handful of fishing villages sparked a marine conservation revolution | Alasdair Harris

We need a radically new approach to ocean conservation, says marine biologist and TED Fellow Alasdair Harris.

In a visionary talk, he lays out a surprising solution to the problem of overfishing that could both revive marine life and rebuild local fisheries -- all by taking less from the ocean.

"When we design it right, marine conservation reaps dividends that go far beyond protecting nature," he says.