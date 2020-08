Francisco Rice was simply walking down the street, and now he is dead after crossing paths with a downed power line in the southern suburbs.



Related videos from verified sources Man May Have Been Electrocuted By Downed Power Line In South Suburbs



Downed power lines from the storms on Monday may have played a role in the death of a man in unincorporated South Holland. Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 00:16 Published 19 hours ago Power Line Catches Fire In Queens



Video shows power lines up in flames in Corona, Queens. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 00:14 Published 2 days ago Many New Yorkers Still In The Dark After Tropical Storm Isaias



There are lingering power problems for families across our area nearly five days after Tropical Storm Isaias. Power companies say they're making progress, but angry residents say it's not enough;.. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:03 Published 4 days ago