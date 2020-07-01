Global  
 

Florida man accused of living inside soccer stadium

Video Credit: ABC Action News - Duration: 01:20s - Published
Florida man accused of living inside soccer stadium
Police in St. Petersburg arrested a man for living inside Al Lang Stadium.
