Florida man accused of living inside soccer stadium

St. Pete nonprofit helps released prisoners with much-needed resources The nonprofit organization Cons Helping Cons is providing recently released prisoners much-needed resources as they try to integrate back into society during a pandemic.

New performing arts studio set to open in St. Pete on Sept. 1 The new performing arts studio, The Mar, opens on Central Avenue September 1 and is designed to offer a place to grow for actors, dancers and musicians of all backgrounds.

I-Team finds Florida businesses receiving multiple state and federal loans, while others wait for assistance Businesses are at risk of closing as local owners wait for Congress to approve a new stimulus package.

Florida Education Commissioner, teachers weigh in on reopening schools Some students will be walking down school hallways in a matter of days as districts across the Tampa Bay area begin reopening schools. Florida’s top education leader explained why getting kids back in the classroom is important.

Florida High School Athletic Association votes to start sports on August 24 High school sports in Florida can start in a matter of days.

A Florida jury reached a verdict on 4 of the 5 counts against Michael Dunn; and, A winter storm that's affecting the Northeast is expected to deliver up to 18..

Coaches will have to make a "COVID waiver form" available to schools.