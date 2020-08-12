Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Skeleton In The Closet? Decades-Old Corpse Discovered During Parisian Mansion Reno
Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:37s - Published
Skeleton In The Closet? Decades-Old Corpse Discovered During Parisian Mansion Reno

Skeleton In The Closet? Decades-Old Corpse Discovered During Parisian Mansion Reno

A 30-year-old corpse was found during renovations of a mansion in Paris.

A man's body was discovered in the basement of a building undergoing building works in Oudinot street.

According to CNN, French police have opened a murder investigation.

The mansion is located in Paris' exclusive 7th district.

Abandoned since the mid-18th century, the property fetched roughly $41.2 million at auction in January.

Given that the remains of the man are so old, the auctioneer says it's unlikely the discovery will impact the renovations.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this