Skeleton In The Closet? Decades-Old Corpse Discovered During Parisian Mansion Reno Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:37s - Published 2 hours ago Skeleton In The Closet? Decades-Old Corpse Discovered During Parisian Mansion Reno A 30-year-old corpse was found during renovations of a mansion in Paris. A man's body was discovered in the basement of a building undergoing building works in Oudinot street. According to CNN, French police have opened a murder investigation. The mansion is located in Paris' exclusive 7th district. Abandoned since the mid-18th century, the property fetched roughly $41.2 million at auction in January. Given that the remains of the man are so old, the auctioneer says it's unlikely the discovery will impact the renovations. 0

