Krishna Janmashtami: Devotees offer prayers, sing devotional songs at Delhi's ISKCON Temple

Krishna Janmashtami Hindu holiday commemorating the birth of the deity Krishna
Watch: 'Mangal abhishek' performed at Mathura's Shri Krishna Janmasthan Temple
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:10Published
Krishna Janmashtami 2020: President Ram Nath Kovind, PM Modi extend greetings on auspicious occasionAmong the pantheon of Hindu Gods that are worshipped by Hindu devotees and celebrated through rituals and festivals, Janmashtami is a festival dedicated to the..
DNA
Priests celebrate Krishna Janmashtami with precautions amid COVID-19 scare
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:54Published
Preparations for Janmashtami are underway at Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi in Mathura
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:12Published
International Society for Krishna Consciousness Religious organisation
Delhi's ISKCON temple to celebrate Janmashtami on Aug 12, entry based on limited invitation due to COVID-19 crisisPreparations are underway at the ISKCON Temple in Delhi ahead of Krishna Janmashtami on August 12.
DNA
Delhi Megacity and union territory of India, containing the national capital
Chinese entities found involved in money laundering in India; Income Tax raid busts hawala networkIndia's tax department conducted searches in 21 locations in Delhi, Ghaziabad, and Gurugram after getting "credible information" of the Chinese involvement in..
DNA
Security tightens in Delhi ahead of Independence Day
Security tightens in Delhi ahead of Independence Day
Received wrong challan for your vehicle? Here is what you can do nextIf you live in Delhi and have received a wrong challan for your vehicle, this is what you can do next.
DNA
Noida City in Uttar Pradesh, India
Watch: Noida man arrested for dialing 100 and threatening to harm PM Modi
Watch: Noida man arrested for dialing 100 and threatening to harm PM Modi
Man dials 100 to threaten PM Modi, arrested
Man dials 100 to threaten PM Modi, arrested
Weather Update: IMD predicts thunderstorm, moderate rainfall in Delhi, Noida, parts of UPThunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Agra, Noida, Delhi during the next two hours, IMD predicted.
DNA
Delhi: Rise in COVID-19 caseload due to 'outside patients', says Health Minister Satyendar Jain"There have been reports that coronavirus cases are increasing in the national capital. People are coming from out of Delhi, places like Ghaziabad, Noida,..
DNA
