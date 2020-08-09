Krishna Janmashtami: Devotees offer prayers, sing devotional songs at Delhi's ISKCON Temple

As the country is dipped in the festive mood, devotees offered prayers and sang devotional songs at ISKCON Temple on the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami in the national capital.

They danced to the tunes of devotional songs.

Meanwhile, priests of Noida's ISKCON Temple also offered prayers and celebrated Krishna Janmashtami with religious zeal.

Krishna Janmashtami is being celebrated in the country on August 11 and 12.