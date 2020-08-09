Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Krishna Janmashtami: Devotees offer prayers, sing devotional songs at Delhi's ISKCON Temple
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:07s - Published
Krishna Janmashtami: Devotees offer prayers, sing devotional songs at Delhi's ISKCON Temple

Krishna Janmashtami: Devotees offer prayers, sing devotional songs at Delhi's ISKCON Temple

As the country is dipped in the festive mood, devotees offered prayers and sang devotional songs at ISKCON Temple on the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami in the national capital.

They danced to the tunes of devotional songs.

Meanwhile, priests of Noida's ISKCON Temple also offered prayers and celebrated Krishna Janmashtami with religious zeal.

Krishna Janmashtami is being celebrated in the country on August 11 and 12.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Krishna Janmashtami Krishna Janmashtami Hindu holiday commemorating the birth of the deity Krishna

Watch: 'Mangal abhishek' performed at Mathura's Shri Krishna Janmasthan Temple [Video]

Watch: 'Mangal abhishek' performed at Mathura's Shri Krishna Janmasthan Temple

On the occasion of Janmashtami, 'Mangal abhishek' was performed at Shri Krishna Janmasthan Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura on August 12. Nation is dipped in the festive mood, devotees across the country are offering prayers. The birth of Lord Krishna, believed to be the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu is being celebrated in the country as Krishna Janmashtami on August 11 and 12.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:10Published

Krishna Janmashtami 2020: President Ram Nath Kovind, PM Modi extend greetings on auspicious occasion

 Among the pantheon of Hindu Gods that are worshipped by Hindu devotees and celebrated through rituals and festivals, Janmashtami is a festival dedicated to the..
DNA
Priests celebrate Krishna Janmashtami with precautions amid COVID-19 scare [Video]

Priests celebrate Krishna Janmashtami with precautions amid COVID-19 scare

Priests and their family members offered prayers at Radha Krishna Temple on the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad. They were seen celebrating the birth of Lord Krishna with great enthusiasm. They were seen singing 'bhanjan' inside the temple premise. The temple was decked up on the occasion. Some devotees offer prayers outside the temple as public entry is prohibited in view of COVID-19. Krishna Janmashtami will be celebrated on August 11 and 12 across the country.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:54Published
Preparations for Janmashtami are underway at Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi in Mathura [Video]

Preparations for Janmashtami are underway at Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi in Mathura

Amid coronavirus pandemic, Krishna Janmashtami would be celebrated at Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi in Mathura without devotees. This will be the first time in the history that no devotees will be present at the temple to witness the birth of Lord Krishna. However, the preparations are underway by the temple authorities for the live telecast. The administration imposed a ban on the entry of the devotees at the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi till August 13 to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:12Published

International Society for Krishna Consciousness International Society for Krishna Consciousness Religious organisation

Delhi's ISKCON temple to celebrate Janmashtami on Aug 12, entry based on limited invitation due to COVID-19 crisis

 Preparations are underway at the ISKCON Temple in Delhi ahead of Krishna Janmashtami on August 12.
DNA

Delhi Delhi Megacity and union territory of India, containing the national capital

Chinese entities found involved in money laundering in India; Income Tax raid busts hawala network

 India's tax department conducted searches in 21 locations in Delhi, Ghaziabad, and Gurugram after getting "credible information" of the Chinese involvement in..
DNA
Security tightens in Delhi ahead of Independence Day [Video]

Security tightens in Delhi ahead of Independence Day

Security tightened in the national capital ahead of Independence Day celebrations. Police were seen checking vehicles at several parts of Delhi. The country will celebrate its 73rd years of Independence.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:24Published

Received wrong challan for your vehicle? Here is what you can do next

 If you live in Delhi and have received a wrong challan for your vehicle, this is what you can do next.
DNA

Noida Noida City in Uttar Pradesh, India

Watch: Noida man arrested for dialing 100 and threatening to harm PM Modi [Video]

Watch: Noida man arrested for dialing 100 and threatening to harm PM Modi

Noida police arrested a man for threatening to harm Prime Minister Narendra Modi, officials said. The man called up emergency number '100' and threatened to harm PM Modi on Sunday. The accused has been identified has Harbhajan Singh. 33-year-old Singh lives in Noida Sector 66 and hails from Haryana. Police suspect the accused to be a drug addict. Police said further proceedings were being carried out. "A man, Harbhajan, has been arrested in Phase-3 Police Station area of Noida. The man had called up '100' number and threatened to harm the prime minister. The local police station swung into action and traced the man, who was then arrested from Mamura," said Ankur Aggarwal, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Noida. "The accused is being questioned. Prima facie, he appears to be a drug addict. He has been sent for medical examination to ascertain other details," Aggarwal added.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:19Published
Man dials 100 to threaten PM Modi, arrested [Video]

Man dials 100 to threaten PM Modi, arrested

A man has been arrested in Phase-3 Police Station area of Noida for calling Dial 100 and threatened Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The man is identified as Harbhajan, and according to Additional DCP (Central Noida) Ankur Aggarwal, prima facie he seems to be a drug addict. Police is questioning the man. Further investigation by the police is underway.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:10Published

Weather Update: IMD predicts thunderstorm, moderate rainfall in Delhi, Noida, parts of UP

 Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Agra, Noida, Delhi during the next two hours, IMD predicted.
DNA

Delhi: Rise in COVID-19 caseload due to 'outside patients', says Health Minister Satyendar Jain

 "There have been reports that coronavirus cases are increasing in the national capital. People are coming from out of Delhi, places like Ghaziabad, Noida,..
DNA

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Delhi's ISKCON temple to celebrate Janmashtami on Aug 12, entry based on limited invitation due to COVID-19 crisis

Preparations are underway at the ISKCON Temple in Delhi ahead of Krishna Janmashtami on August 12.
DNA - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

COVID-19 fears mar Krishna Janmasthami Celebrations in Nepal [Video]

COVID-19 fears mar Krishna Janmasthami Celebrations in Nepal

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic the courtyard of Patan Durbar Square, which has Krishna Temple wore a deserted-like look on Janmashtami. However, some devotees were seen offering prayers outside the gates..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:52Published
Nepal's Krishna Temple, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, keeps Janmasthmi celebrations minimal [Video]

Nepal's Krishna Temple, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, keeps Janmasthmi celebrations minimal

Nepal's Krishna Temple, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, wore a deserted look on Krishna Janmashtami due to COVID-19 pandemic. Krishna Temple in Patan Durbar Square of Nepal's Lalitpur witnessed fewer..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:01Published
Jhandewalan Temple gears up for Janmashtami, social distancing mandatory [Video]

Jhandewalan Temple gears up for Janmashtami, social distancing mandatory

Delhi's well-known Jhandewalan Temple geared up to celebrate Janmashtami festival. The temple has made arrangements keeping in mind the rapid transmission of coronavirus. Social distancing has been..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:36Published