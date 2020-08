Two Female Deers Fight With Each Other in Front Yard of House

These two female deers were fighting in the front yard of a house in a residential neighborhood.

They were standing on their hind legs and used their front ones to push each other.

They were trying to show their dominance to each other and stopped after a while when they got tired.

