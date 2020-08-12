Kids Give Heartwarming Reaction to Their Parents Surprising Them With Puppy During Quarantine

These kids looked pleasantly surprised when their dad walked into the house with a tiny puppy in his hand during the quarantine.

They couldn't believe their eyes and kept asking their parents if it was theirs.

They also teared up and got emotional post meeting the new member of their family.

They hugged and thanked their parents as they couldn't contain their happiness.