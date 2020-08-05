'Ram Rajya was Mahatma Gandhi's political vision': BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath spoke at the foundation-laying of the new Ram temple in Ayodhya. He hailed the democratic institutions of India for the resolution of the decades-long Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi dispute. Adityanath said that many generations had perished waiting for the moment of construction of a grand temple for the Hindu god Ram, believed to have been born in Ayodhya, at the spot where the Babri mosque once stood. He also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for 'helping Indians witness this proud moment'. Watch the full video for more.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 11:24Published
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation from the stage at the foundation-laying of the new Ram temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya. He called the shrine being built a 'modern symbol' of Indian culture. He compared the precautions to be taken amid the Covid-19 pandemic to the 'maryada' supposedly personified by the Hindu god. Watch the video for his full speech.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 35:33Published
In a conversation with Hindustan Times' national political editor, Sunetra Choudhury, Directorate general of civil aviation (DGCA) chief Arun Kumar said that the tabletop runway at Calicut Airport was long enough for the aircraft, however, a late touchdown may have caused the plane to overshoot the runway. On August 7, an Air India Express plane overshot the runway and fell into a valley where the aircraft split into two pieces. At least 18 people, including two pilots, were killed in the accident. There were 190 people onboard the Vande Bharat flight which was bringing back Indians stranded in Dubai due to Covid-19 pandemic.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 08:47Published
A day after the deadly plane crash in Kerala's Kozhikode, Captain Mohan Ranganathan, an aviation safety consultant, warns that other airports in India may see similar mishaps. Speaking to Hindustan Times senior editor Aditi Prasad, he said that Patna and Jammu are also 'dangerous airfields' and continue to operate despite flagging of safety issues. He also explained how 'tabletop' airfields, i.e. those which are constructed by flattening a hill, can be unsafe, mainly due to lack of extra space for airplanes in case of an emergency. Capt Ranganathan also explained why the Air India Express plane in Kozhikode didn't catch fire but broke in half, thereby preventing a higher casualty count. If the plane's wings had gotten damaged and fuel had spilt, then the chances of a fire breaking out would've been higher, he said. On August 7, at least 18 people died, including the two pilots, of a passenger plane which tried to land in Kozhikode amid inclement weather. It overshot the runway and fell into a valley. It was a part of the government's Vande Bharat mission, ferrying home Indians who were stranded in Dubai amid the Covid-19 pandemic. The tragedy occurred 10 years after a similar mishap in Mangalore. Watch the full video for more.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 04:20Published
Aviation safety consultant Captain Mohan Ranganathan commented on the Kozhikode plane crash which killed at least 18 people, including the two pilots. Speaking to Hindustan Times senior editor Aditi Prasad, he said that this tragedy was 'murder, not an accident'. Capt Ranganathan was part of a panel which had submitted a report around 9 years ago highlighting risks at the Kozhikode airport. He said that the authorities knew that it was a dangerous airfield, and yet things were 'swept under the carpet'. He accused the top officials in the aviation sector - including the minister and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation - of being 'clueless'. Captain Ranganathan said that corruption in the civil aviation sector is very high, and that is why people 'get away with murder'. On August 7, an Air India Express plane overshot the runway at the Kozhikode airport and split in half after falling into a valley. At least 18 people, including passengers and crew members, were killed. The flight was a part of the government's Vande Bharat mission, bringing home Indians stranded in Dubai due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 05:52Published
Indian independence leader Mahatma Gandhi's glasses are set to be auctioned for more than $19,000 on August 21st, 2020. But that's only because someone opened an envelope found hanging out of a letterbox on a busy industrial estate in Bristol, England. CNN reports that inside the envelope was a pair of gold-rimmed, circular spectacles. They had a little note in there saying 'These belonged to Gandhi, and my uncle was given them'.
Vista Equity Partners founder Robert Smith, who according to Forbes is the wealthiest African-American, discusses the fight for social and economic justice, creating better opportunities for minority communities and why now is the time for systematic change.
Vista Equity Partners founder Robert Smith, who according to Forbes is the wealthiest African-American, discusses the fight for social and economic justice, creating better opportunities for minority communities and why now is the time for systematic change.
"Hinduism and Islam are both manifestations of the divine spirit. The call for the prayers is given in the mosque and the bell rings to the divine glory in the temples". These words of Chhatrapati Shivaji are best reflection of the bond that Hindus and Muslims have been sharing for ages. Recently, at the historic ground-breaking ceremony of Ram Temple in Ayodhya city of Uttar Pradesh, this bond got much more strengthened when prominent Muslims registered their presence at the event.
An Indian National Congress party leader was booked by Madhya Pradesh police over a complaint by a Bharatiya Janata Party leader. Jitu Patwari was booked for allegedly posting a 'tampered' photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on social media. The post contained an image of the Prime Minister conducting 'bhumi pujan' or ground-breaking at the Ram temple site in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya on August 5. Police filed a First Information Report (FIR) over a complaint by BJP's Gaurav Randive. He accused Patwari of igniting public passions and tampering photographs. The police mentioned Indian Penal Code Sections 464 and 181 which refer to making a false document and statement. Watch the full video for more.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:32Published
In a historic event, PM Narendra Modi laid the first brick at the site in Ayodhya where the Ram Mandir will come up at what is said to be the birthplace of Lord Ram. It was a long fight, that has shed..