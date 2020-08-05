'Ram Rajya was Mahatma Gandhi's political vision': BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi

BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi spoke to Hindustan Times' Aditi Prasad on the issue of the Ram Temple, the Covid pandemic and the way forward for India.

Trivedi said that Ram Rajya was the political vision of the father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi.

He also said that the secular essence of the country is derived from the ideals of Lord Ram and added that all rights enjoyed by the citizens of India are inspired by the values of Lord Ram.

The BJP Rajya Sabha MP also lauded PM Modi's handling of the Covid crisis and said that enough steps had been taken to bring the economy back on track in the wake of the pandemic.

Trivedi said that Prime Minister Modi's popularity had increased during the last 6 months.

He added that the policies of the Modi government would lead to India becoming an exporter of defence equipment soon.

He also spoke on the upcoming Independence Day celebrations in the country in the backdrop of the pandemic.

