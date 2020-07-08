Global  
 

F1 preview: A lap of the Spanish Grand Prix

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:53s - Published
Facts and figures ahead of the Spanish Grand Prix, after Max Verstappen's winat Silverstone breathed new life into the F1 championship.

The Dutchman'sfirst win of the season suggested Mercedes may not have things all their ownway this year.

Hamilton edges out Bottas to take pole position in Spain

 Lewis Hamilton takes pole position for the Spanish Grand Prix, with Red Bull's Max Verstappen third.
BBC News

Lewis Hamilton on pole position for Spanish Grand Prix

 Lewis Hamilton takes pole position for the Spanish Grand Prix, with Red Bull's Max Verstappen third.
BBC News

Lewis Hamilton tops second Spanish Grand Prix practice

 Lewis Hamilton sets the pace from team-mate Valtteri Bottas as Mercedes dominated Friday practice at the Spanish Grand Prix.
BBC News

Spanish GP: Bottas fastest ahead of Hamilton in 1st practice

 Valtteri Bottas posted the fastest time in the first practice for the Spanish Grand Prix ahead of Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton on Friday. The Finnish driver..
WorldNews

Electric cars redefine future of drag racing

 The main selling point for electric cars has been avoiding trips to the gas station, but car companies are putting new emphasis on performance. Jeff Glor rode..
CBS News

12/03: NTSB: No evidence of mechanical failure in Metro-North crash; Electric cars redefine future of drag racing

 The National Transportation Safety Board said there was nothing wrong with the brakes of the Metro-North commuter train that derailed in New York City Sunday,..
CBS News

Formula 1 delays deadline for teams to sign up from 2021

 Formula 1 puts back the first of two deadlines for teams to sign up to be part of the championship from 2021.
BBC News
Mexico City race track turns drive-in theater [Video]

Mexico City race track turns drive-in theater

Mexico City's Hermanos Rodriguez race track normally sees cars zipping along at high speeds for Formula One races, but with many of its usual events canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, the cars on the course these days are all parked for a drive-in theater.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:17Published

Bottas fastest in first practice at Spanish Grand Prix

 Valtteri Bottas heads Lewis Hamilton as Mercedes dominated first practice at the Spanish Grand Prix.
BBC News

Daimler will settle its diesel emissions cheating scandal with the US for over $2 billion

 Photo by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge

Daimler, the parent company of Mercedes-Benz, is paying over $2 billion to make its own diesel emissions..
The Verge

Formula 1: Verstappen claims 70th Anniversary GP win

 Max Verstappen brilliantly took his first win of the 2020 Formula 1 season at Sunday's 70th Anniversary Grand Prix, as his Red Bull team outthought Mercedes on..
WorldNews

Verstappen says 'sitting behind like a grandma' is not for him

 SILVERSTONE, England (Reuters) - Max Verstappen informed his Red Bull team that he would not be driving "like a grandma" in Formula One's 70th Anniversary Grand..
WorldNews

Mercedes drivers can't explain lack of improvement in F1 Spanish GP qualifying

Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas cannot explain their lack of improvement at the end of Formula 1...
Autosport - Published

2020 Formula One Spanish Grand Prix preview

2020 Formula One Spanish Grand Prix preview Round six of the revised 2020 Formula One calendar takes us this weekend to the popular Circuit de...
MotorAuthority - Published Also reported by •F1-Fansite



