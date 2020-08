Nuno: Jimenez not to blame for EL exit Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:53s - Published 6 hours ago Nuno: Jimenez not to blame for EL exit Nuno Espirito Santo spared Raul Jimenez from any blame after Wolves' Europa League exit against Sevilla, as he refused to dwell on VAR missing an infringement when the striker's first-half penalty was saved. 0

