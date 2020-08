Brayden Point registers game-winner in 5OT for Lightning Video Credit: NHL - Duration: 01:07s - Published 6 hours ago Brayden Point registers game-winner in 5OT for Lightning Brayden Point scoops a rebound and buries it home, giving the Lightning a 3-2 win in the fifth overtime period and the second-longest game of the NHL's modern era 0

