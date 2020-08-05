Watch: 3 killed as mob goes on rampage in Bengaluru over derogatory FB post

The Congress leader's nephew has already been arrested.
110 people accused of arson, stone-pelting, and assault on the police have been arrested in connection with the violence.
The police teams that tried to contain the violence also bore the brunt of the mob as their vehicles were damaged.
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said that directives have been issued to take strict action against accused of Bengaluru violence and asserted that the government has taken all possible steps to curb the situation.
While appealing people to maintain peace, he also said that violence against journalists, police and people last night was unacceptable.
Section 144 has been imposed in Bengaluru city while curfew has been imposed in DJ Halli and KG Halli police station areas.
Chief Minister of Karnataka, B.S. Yediyurappa has issued directives against perpetrators in Bengaluru violence. The CM said government has taken all possible steps to curb the situation. "Attack on journalists, Police and public is unacceptable. Government won't tolerate such provocations and rumours. Strict action against perpetrators is certain," said the Karnataka CM. At least two people died in violence that broke out in Bengaluru on August 11 late night over an alleged inciting social media post. The incident took place in DJ Halli area. DJ Halli Police Station has been also vandalised. Around 60 police personnel got injured during the incident, according to Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant. 110 people have been arrested in the matter so far. Section 144 imposed in entire Bangalore city. Curfew imposed in DJ Halli and KG Halli police station limits.
India-origin Kamala Harris is Joe Biden's V-P pick. Bengaluru burns over a communal post, 2 dead in police firing. AI pilot unions gun for DGCA chief's head after Kerala crash. And Sanjay Dutt is diagnosed with lung cancer, says report. All the news and updates for you in this editorji playlist
From former Indian President getting infected to Karnataka Chief Minister recovering from Covid-19, here are the top updates on coronavirus pandemic. Former Indian President Pranab Mukherjee tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday. Mukherjee requested people who came in contact with him to self-isolate. World Health Organisation (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said there is a need to “suppress, suppress, suppress” the virus. Tedros said there is still hope of conquering Covid-19. Over 90% Covid-19 patients in Delhi have recovered, according to the latest statistics. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the people of Delhi are slowly and steadily defeating corona. Also, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa was on Monday discharged from hospital after he recovered from Covid-19. Meanwhile, Paris made it mandatory for tourists to wear a mask in outdoor spaces. WHO chief praised Paris’ move and called it “strong and precise”. Watch the full video for more details.
At least two people died in violence that broke out in Bengaluru on August 11 late night over an alleged inciting social media post. The incident took place in DJ Halli area. Around 60 police personnel got injured during the incident, according to Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant. 110 people have been arrested in the matter so far. Pant said accused Naveen arrested "for sharing the derogatory post". Residence of Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivasamurthy was attacked during the violence. Section 144 imposed in entire Bangalore city. Curfew imposed in DJ Halli and KG Halli police station limits.
Congress leader Sachin Pilot returned to Jaipur, Rajasthan on Tuesday. Pilot said he has not demanded any post from the party and there should not be any vendetta politics. On Monday, a meeting between Sachin Pilot and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had signaled an "amicable resolution" of nearly a month-long Rajasthan political crisis ahead of the crucial assembly session beginning August 14. The Congress leader said that he did not make any statement against the party and had gone to discuss issues with the Congress high command in Delhi. I have not demanded any post from the party, he added. Pilot, however, said he was shocked at statements made against him."I am sad, shocked, and hurt due to the kind of words used against me," Pilot said. He said there should not be any space for “personal ill-feelings” in politics and there should not be any vendetta politics.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:21Published
Just months before the presidential election, Facebook Inc on Tuesday unveiled a new policy that would prevent U.S. publishers with political ties from running ads presented as news articles. Colette Luke has the latest.
Five people including a baby were charred to death after a bus caught fire on National Highway 4 in Hiriyur near Chitradurga in Karnataka on August 11. 27 people have also been injured in the incident. The injured have been shifted to the hospital. More details are awaited.