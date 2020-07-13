Who do you think will win this year's Champions League?
Now that the round of 16 is done, it's time to watch the remaining teams battle it out in Lisbon.
Here's a few key facts about the final matches.
ussy gussy my pussy ✨ this isn’t relevant in the slightest but I think it’s finally hitting me HARD that I will not have outside human co… https://t.co/xfgM0v3Niw 3 minutes ago
fish @mevswonderland Think so too, sept/oct. Wdym though? Is there bp cb at that time? And bts have their cb this month… https://t.co/ZGE7hJPc3r 3 minutes ago
Deek @EdwardViaTomato @SpawnWaveMedia You seriously think more people will chose the xsx this year?! 3 minutes ago
Novena Levi (Asya) RT @ksorbs: I think you will like this article from The Babylon Bee: https://t.co/Lome0EnZrS 10 minutes ago
Emily 💀 Half of my year group over 15 years ago missed most of the GCSE #mockexams due to, wait for it, a measles outbreak… https://t.co/ecGaE9myjC 11 minutes ago
Sarah Merrington Lockdown has really pushed us to think differently about our events. Really excited about our alternative conferenc… https://t.co/FHnCzRB3AQ 14 minutes ago
Jamie Bull @JustTeddii Absolutely. I think the only killer app that has come out at launch has been Halo. This time next year… https://t.co/N54UWhfy4i 14 minutes ago
Timi Karajz | HOLIDAY🍹🏝️ RT @ILoveThatForLM: Can’t believe after how many years we still believe the VMAs will let LM perform after they start interacting with us..… 15 minutes ago
Solskjaer demands more as United defy critics to finish thirdBoss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer demanded more from Manchester United after defyingthe critics to clinch a Champions League return. Bruno Fernandes' penalty anda goal from Jesse Lingard sealed third in the..
Leeds owner: CL not realisticLeeds United owner and chairman Andrea Radrizzani insists talk about qualifying for the Champions League next year is too ambitious.
Frank Lampard reacts to CAS’s Man City verdictFrank Lampard says he was not “pinning his hopes” on Manchester City’s two-year ban from European competitions being upheld by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). The Chelsea boss added:..