Noah Centineo Hits The Gym To Bulk Up For His Role As He-Man

Noah Centineo is hitting the gym and pumping some serious iron in preparation for his next role.

According to CNN, the actor has been tapped to play He-Man in the "Masters of the Universe" remake.

Centineo took to Instagram to show his fans just how the transformation is going.

Centineo captured the two photos "The question is ... should I start training again?" The film which is set to hit theaters next March is a remake of the 1987 film of the same name.