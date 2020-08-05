'Squad' sweep: Omar holds off primary challenger
'Squad' sweep: Omar holds off primary challenger
U.S. Representative Ilhan Omar held off a well-funded challenger Tuesday and won the
Democratic primary in her congressional district, putting her on track for re-election in November along with other members of the "Squad" of four liberal freshmen.
Gloria Tso reports.
AP Top Stories August 12 A Here's the latest for Wednesday August 12th: Kamala Harris to appear with Joe Biden; Rep. Ilhan Omar wins Democratic primary; D.A. says certain Portland..
Ms. Omar, a member of the "Squad" of progressive women of color elected to the House two years...
10 hours ago
