'Squad' sweep: Omar holds off primary challenger

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:54s
U.S. Representative Ilhan Omar held off a well-funded challenger Tuesday and won the Democratic primary in her congressional district, putting her on track for re-election in November along with other members of the "Squad" of four liberal freshmen.

Gloria Tso reports.

Voter Registration Increased During Black Lives Matter Protests, Study Says [Video]

Voter Registration Increased During Black Lives Matter Protests, Study Says

According to TargetSmart, a Democratic political data firm voter registration surged in June amid protests over the killing of George Floyd.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:14Published

‘Nasty’, ‘Mean’, ‘Horrible’, ‘Disrespectful’: Trump unloads on Kamala Harris

 WASHINGTON: US President led the Republican and rightwing attack on Democratic vice-presidential nominee on Tuesday, calling her “nasty” (repeatedly),..
WorldNews

From Anand Mahindra to Priyanka Chopra, Indians celebrate Senator Kamala Harris' democratic nomination as VP

 Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden on Tuesday picked California Senator Kamala Harris to be his vice-presidential running mate. Harris will be the first..
DNA

