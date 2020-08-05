'Squad' sweep: Omar holds off primary challenger Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:54s - Published 4 hours ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:54s - Published 'Squad' sweep: Omar holds off primary challenger U.S. Representative Ilhan Omar held off a well-funded challenger Tuesday and won the Democratic primary in her congressional district, putting her on track for re-election in November along with other members of the "Squad" of four liberal freshmen. Gloria Tso reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Ilhan Omar Wins House Primary in Minnesota Ms. Omar, a member of the “Squad” of progressive women of color elected to the House two years...

NYTimes.com - Published 10 hours ago







Tweets about this