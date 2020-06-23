Global  
 

Anti-gov't protests resume in Mali after weeks-long pause

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:24s - Published
Demonstrators are calling for the resignation of President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita as mediation stalls.

Mali protesters slam gov't over growing conflict, violence [Video]

Mali protesters slam gov't over growing conflict, violence

Demonstrators say Ibrahim Boubacar Keita and his government have failed to tackle a worsening security situation.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:17Published

Liberia to Send Additional Soldiers to Mali

 The Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of Liberia, Major General Prince Charles Johnson III has disclosed that the United Nations has asked Liberia to increase..
UN pledges to help Mali rebuild heritage sites damaged in conflict

 Parts of the life and culture of the country's Land of the Dogon have been destroyed in conflict.
Mali soldiers killed by rebels amid heightened political crisis [Video]

Mali soldiers killed by rebels amid heightened political crisis

Five soldiers killed and five others wounded in twin attacks on military convoy and on a camp.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:12Published
West Africa bloc ECOWAS calls for Mali unity government formation [Video]

West Africa bloc ECOWAS calls for Mali unity government formation

Regional body warns of sanctions against those opposing efforts to end the country's political crisis.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:30Published

