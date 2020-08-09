Sanjay Dutt has late stage lung cancer, actor announces 'break' | Oneindia News

Global  
 

Actor Sanjay Dutt has late stage lung cancer.

On Tuesday, he announced a short break from work for medical treatment.

The actor was rushed to the hospital when he complained of breathlessness but he tested negative for Covid-19.

Later, it was reported that he has developed fluid in his chest.

The actor did not specify cancer in the short message that he put out on social media.

