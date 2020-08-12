Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Locals seen queueing outside store in Auckland as city goes back into lockdown

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 00:33s - Published
Locals seen queueing outside store in Auckland as city goes back into lockdown

Locals seen queueing outside store in Auckland as city goes back into lockdown

People were seen queueing outside a store in Auckland, New Zealand on Tuesday (August 11) hours before the city went into lockdown.

Auckland will be placed under "level three" restrictions from Wednesday noon until Friday midnight.

The footage was filmed by @Julznova.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this