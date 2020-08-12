Locals seen queueing outside store in Auckland as city goes back into lockdown
Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 00:33s - Published
Locals seen queueing outside store in Auckland as city goes back into lockdown
People were seen queueing outside a store in Auckland, New Zealand on Tuesday (August 11) hours before the city went into lockdown.
Auckland will be placed under "level three" restrictions from Wednesday noon until Friday midnight.
The footage was filmed by @Julznova.
|0
shares
|ShareTweetSavePostSend