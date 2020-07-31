Global  
 

Chancellor confirms 'hard times are here' as UK plunges into economic recession

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
Chancellor confirms 'hard times are here' as UK plunges into economic recession

Chancellor confirms 'hard times are here' as UK plunges into economic recession

Chancellor Rishi Sunak said that the ONS figures confirm that "hard times arehere" as Britain officially entered into the largest recession on record.

Thefigures showed the coronavirus pandemic sent the economy plunging by 20.4%between April and June.

Rishi Sunak Rishi Sunak British Conservative politician, Chancellor of the Exchequer

‘Hard times are here’ as UK falls into recession [Video]

‘Hard times are here’ as UK falls into recession

The UK has fallen into recession for the first time in 11 years after the coronavirus crisis saw the economy contract by a record 20.4% between April and June. Chancellor Rishi Sunak says today’s statistics show that “hard times are here”, but added that, “We will get through this and nobody will be left without hope or opportunity”. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN
Government’s plan for jobs aims to give public ‘fresh hope’ [Video]

Government’s plan for jobs aims to give public ‘fresh hope’

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has said that the government’s plan for jobs aims to give the British public “new opportunities and fresh hope during an unquestionably difficult time”. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN
Sunak asked whether France could be next on quarantine list [Video]

Sunak asked whether France could be next on quarantine list

Rishi Sunak has said that the government “keep everything under constant review” when asked whether France could be added to the UK’s quarantine list. France has seen a spike in coronavirus cases in recent days, with new infections reaching a two-month high. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN
Sunak: ‘We all want to see these crossings reduced’ [Video]

Sunak: ‘We all want to see these crossings reduced’

Rishi Sunak has said that he “sympathises with people’s frustrations” at seeing migrant boats crossing the English Channel. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN

Office for National Statistics (United Kingdom) United Kingdom's principal government institution in charge of statistics and census data

UK sheds 730,000 jobs because of the pandemic and wages are falling

 London (CNN Business)The UK economy has shed 730,000 jobs since the coronavirus pandemic shuttered businesses in March, with the young, the old and the..
WorldNews
Minister reacts to latest ONS employment figures [Video]

Minister reacts to latest ONS employment figures

Reacting to the ONS employment figures, health minister Edward Argar said the Government always knew coronavirus would have an "economic impact". Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN
UK job losses hit decade-high [Video]

UK job losses hit decade-high

The number of people in work in Britain fell by 220,000 in the three months to June, the most since 2009, as the global health crisis hammered the number of self-employed, Office for National Statistics said. Francis Maguire reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio

UK employment falls by biggest amount in over a decade

 Employment decreased by 220,000 between April and June, said the Office for National Statistics.
BBC News

Chancellor: 'Hard times are here' [Video]

Chancellor: 'Hard times are here'

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has told Sky News "hard times are here" as the UK enters into the biggest recession in history.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios
Why stock markets are defying a shrinking economy [Video]

Why stock markets are defying a shrinking economy

Why are stocks rallying despite a deepening economic recession?

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate
Can the chancellor save the economy from Covid-19? [Video]

Can the chancellor save the economy from Covid-19?

Will Rishi Sunak's £190bn superpower be enough to counter the economic effects of coronavirus?

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate