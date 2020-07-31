Chancellor confirms 'hard times are here' as UK plunges into economic recession

The UK has fallen into recession for the first time in 11 years after the coronavirus crisis saw the economy contract by a record 20.4% between April and June. Chancellor Rishi Sunak says today’s statistics show that “hard times are here”, but added that, “We will get through this and nobody will be left without hope or opportunity”. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Chancellor Rishi Sunak has said that the government's plan for jobs aims to give the British public "new opportunities and fresh hope during an unquestionably difficult time". Report by Patelr.
Rishi Sunak has said that the government "keep everything under constant review" when asked whether France could be added to the UK's quarantine list. France has seen a spike in coronavirus cases in recent days, with new infections reaching a two-month high. Report by Patelr.
Rishi Sunak has said that he "sympathises with people's frustrations" at seeing migrant boats crossing the English Channel. Report by Patelr.
Reacting to the ONS employment figures, health minister Edward Argar said the Government always knew coronavirus would have an "economic impact". Report by Blairm.
The number of people in work in Britain fell by 220,000 in the three months to June, the most since 2009, as the global health crisis hammered the number of self-employed, Office for National Statistics said. Francis Maguire reports.