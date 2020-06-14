Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Dua Lipa moves to LA to be close to boyfriend Anwar Hadid

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:43s - Published
Dua Lipa moves to LA to be close to boyfriend Anwar Hadid

Dua Lipa moves to LA to be close to boyfriend Anwar Hadid

Due Lipa has reportedly moved to Los Angeles in order to stay close to her boyfriend Anwar Hadid, amid the travel restrictions during the Covid-19 pandemic.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Dua Lipa Dua Lipa English singer-songwriter

Dua Lipa & Miley Cyrus team up for dream duet [Video]

Dua Lipa & Miley Cyrus team up for dream duet

Dua Lipa's dream of recording with Miley Cyrus has become a reality after the pair posted a snap of themselves in the studio together on Instagram.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:44Published
Trending: Mulan to skip cinemas and premiere on Disney +, Miley Cyrus teases about new music, and Dua Lipa collaborates with Mad [Video]

Trending: Mulan to skip cinemas and premiere on Disney +, Miley Cyrus teases about new music, and Dua Lipa collaborates with Mad

In case you missed it, here's what's trending right now....

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:11Published

Los Angeles Los Angeles City in California

MTV 'Real World' Star Ty Ruff Busted for DUI

 Ty Ruff, famous for competing on a bunch of MTV reality shows, got busted for DUI in Los Angeles early Tuesday morning ... TMZ has learned. Law enforcement..
TMZ.com
Harvey Weinstein to fight extradition to Los Angeles [Video]

Harvey Weinstein to fight extradition to Los Angeles

Harvey Weinstein will fight extradition to Los Angeles for a new s*xual assault trial as he fears contracting Covid-19 for a second time.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:57Published

L.A. deputies point guns at 3 Black teens who say they were attacked

 The Los Angeles County sheriff says he's concerned about the tactics the deputies used.
CBS News

Today in History for August 11th

 Highlights of this day in history: Start of the Watts riots in Los Angeles; President Ronald Reagan's joke causes a Cold War flap; The Mall of America opens;..
USATODAY.com

Anwar Hadid American model

Dua Lipa: Everything is better with Anwar Hadid [Video]

Dua Lipa: Everything is better with Anwar Hadid

Dua Lipa says "everything is better" with her boyfriend Anwar Hadid.

Credit: Bang Media World    Duration: 01:01Published
There's 'nothing sweeter' than Dua Lipa's cute anniversary post [Video]

There's 'nothing sweeter' than Dua Lipa's cute anniversary post

Dua Lipa says there is "nothing sweeter" than Anwar Hadid as she marked their first anniversary.

Credit: Bang Media World    Duration: 01:05Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Dua Lipa calls Blake Shelton Gwen Stefani's husband in awkward interview gaffe [Video]

Dua Lipa calls Blake Shelton Gwen Stefani's husband in awkward interview gaffe

Dua Lipa's interview fail.

Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO     Duration: 01:33Published
Dua Lipa 'moves to LA' to be near Anwar Hadid [Video]

Dua Lipa 'moves to LA' to be near Anwar Hadid

Dua Lipa has reportedly decided to live in Los Angeles to be with her boyfriend Anwar Hadid.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:39Published
Dua Lipa says working with Madonna was 'unbelievable' [Video]

Dua Lipa says working with Madonna was 'unbelievable'

Dua Lipa says working with Madonna and Missy Elliott on the remix of her track 'Levitate' was "unbelievable".

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:32Published