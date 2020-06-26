A-levels: Gibb defends ‘robust and fair system

Schools minister Nick Gibb has insisted the government will take "swift action" to deal with any spike in coronavirus transmission in particular areas of the country. His comments were made after Preston was added to the areas where households are banned from mixing indoors and in gardens due to a rise in Covid-19 cases. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Schools Minister Nick Gibb insists children will return to school in September as planned, with local lockdowns being used to combat spikes of Covid-19 in certain areas.
Report by Etemadil.
Minister Nick Gibb says the government is considering the level of support it will provide to Lebanon following the 'tragic' explosion in Beirut on Tuesday.
A Windsor couple in their early 20s are on course to earn £120k in a year - solely from sharing videos on TikTok. When they met on Tinder in August 2018, James ‘Jimbo’ Hall, 21, was working for his dad, Mark Hall’s e-commerce business as head of purchasing, after leaving school at 16 with just four GCSEs, while Eloise Fouladgar, 22, was studying politics at London’s City University.
Chancellor Rishi Sunak says the government wants to provide "as much fairness as possible" for school students receiving their GCSE and A-level grades at a "very difficult time for young people".
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has addressed the Scottish Parliament following an "extremely serious incident" in which a ScotRail passenger train derailed west of Stonehaven, Aberdeenshire on Wednesday morning.
London landmarks were lit red on Tuesday evening to mark 'Red Alert' day, highlighting the plight of arts and events venues affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.
Chancellor Rishi Sunak says the government is making "good progress" on Brexit deal negotiations with the European Union ahead of the December 31st deadline but adds that "there remain gaps on a couple of big issues".