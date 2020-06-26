A-levels: Gibb defends ‘robust and fair system

Minister: Govt will take ‘swift action’ to stop virus spread



Schools minister Nick Gibb has insisted the government will take "swift action" to deal with any spike in coronavirus transmission in particular areas of the country. His comments were made after Preston was added to the areas where households are banned from mixing indoors and in gardens due to a rise in Covid-19 cases. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN Duration: 00:41 Published on January 1, 1970