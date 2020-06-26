Global  
 

A-levels: Gibb defends 'robust and fair system

A-levels: Gibb defends ‘robust and fair system

A-levels: Gibb defends ‘robust and fair system

Schools Minister Nick Gibb has defended the government’s “robust and fair system” for school students receiving GCSE and A-level grades.

Report by Jonesia.

