Police arrive at scene of shooting on Pennsylvania Avenue near White House

Police arrive on Pennsylvania Avenue following an apparent shooting outside the White House in Washington DC on August 10 evening.
Secret Service confirmed an incident took place at 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue, which is the corner of the block where the White House sits.
Donald Trump was in a press conference at the time and said the suspect was shot and taken to a local hospital
