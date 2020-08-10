|
'Sadak 2' trailer out now
'Sadak 2' trailer out now
Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Pooja Bhatt starrer film "Sadak 2" trailer is finally out now.
The trailer of the upcoming Mahesh Bhatt directorial, Sadak 2, was released on Wednesday morning and...
Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt-starrer Sadak 2 trailer has finally made...
Mid-Day - Published
Directed by Mahesh Bhatt, the film is a sequel to the original ‘Sadak’ that came out in 1991
