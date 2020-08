Christine Korda 95% of Ontario seniors believe that being in their own home with the support of home care is the safest environment… https://t.co/LEjqWvaLs4 13 minutes ago

veram RT @AlphaNewsMN: 1 of the 6 newly reported deaths came from a long-term care facility. For map and demographics: https://t.co/ELkuSU9ZET h… 52 minutes ago

peggy oconnor RT @TheFuglyFrog: I'm a healthcare proxy for my bff. The rehab he's at(stage4 Parkinson)says he's in really bad shape and myself and the ot… 2 hours ago

Unsilent Majority @bestlotionsdeal @doxdox50 @FDA_Drug_Info #CrimeAgainstHumanity that this is happening. I’ve seen it work in long term care facility. 4 hours ago

Daily Nonpareil Oakland Manor reported two additional COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, the sixth and seventh deaths tied to an outbreak… https://t.co/4hao11PBso 5 hours ago

BC Wildfire Weekly - Now Covering #COVID19 RT @richardzussman: There have been no new health-care facility outbreaks in the region. In total, seven long-term care or assisted living… 6 hours ago