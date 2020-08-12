Timelapse captures Perseid meteor shower over Switzerland

This footage, filmed on Monday (August 11), shows the Perseid meteor shower approaching its dazzling peak.

Captured in Vétroz, Switzerland, the timelapse was filmed using several cameras pointing at different areas in the sky.

The filmer told Newsflare: "Looking at the night sky and bright Milky Way, numerous lights criss-cross the sky, those are mostly satellites, space junk, rocket booster, launch debris... a few aeroplanes also but very few... and towards the end of the video two bright green Perseid meteors have been caught." The Perseid meteor shower is expected to peak on Wednesday night (August 12).