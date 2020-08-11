Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Dwayne Johnson tops Forbes rich list for second year

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:44s - Published
Dwayne Johnson tops Forbes rich list for second year

Dwayne Johnson tops Forbes rich list for second year

Dwayne Johnson has topped Forbes magazine's Highest Paid Actors list for the second year in a row.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Dwayne Johnson Dwayne Johnson American actor and professional wrestler

Dwayne Johnson hangs on to title of highest-paid male actor

 Wrestler-turned-movie star Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson clung to the top slot on the list of the world’s highest-paid male actors for a second straight year,..
WorldNews

Highest-paid actors of 2020: Dwayne Johnson is No. 1, again

 Dwayne Johnson tops the Forbes list of highest-paid actors, which also includes, in order, Ryan Reynolds, Mark Wahlberg and Ben Affleck.
USATODAY.com

Dwayne 'the Rock' Johnson is highest-earning male actor

 This is the second year in a row that the wrestler-turned-actor has been declared the top earner.
BBC News

Forbes Forbes American business magazine

Vista Equity Partner CEO talks race, COVID [Video]

Vista Equity Partner CEO talks race, COVID

Vista Equity Partners founder Robert Smith, who according to Forbes is the wealthiest African-American, discusses the fight for social and economic justice, creating better opportunities for minority communities and why now is the time for systematic change.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:36Published
America's richest Black man talks race and COVID [Video]

America's richest Black man talks race and COVID

Vista Equity Partners founder Robert Smith, who according to Forbes is the wealthiest African-American, discusses the fight for social and economic justice, creating better opportunities for minority communities and why now is the time for systematic change.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:36Published

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Dwayne Johnson Is Highest Paid Actor for Second Consecutive Year

In the 2020 Hollywood rich list list compiled by Forbes, *The Rock* is the highest-paid male actor,...
AceShowbiz - Published Also reported by •WorldNewsBelfast Telegraph


Akshay Kumar is the only Indian celeb to join Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds in the Forbes highest paid actors' list

Akshay Kumar had joined Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and others in Forbes' Highest-paid actors'...
Bollywood Life - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Trending Now: Rock $teady [Video]

Trending Now: Rock $teady

Dwayne Johnson is once again the highest paid actor of the year.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:20Published
Akshay Kumar the only Indian in Forbes 2020 list of 10 highest paid male actors [Video]

Akshay Kumar the only Indian in Forbes 2020 list of 10 highest paid male actors

Superstar Akshay Kumar is the only Indian to feature in the Forbes 2020 list of 10 Highest Paid Male Actors in the world. #AkshayKumar #Forbes2020

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:10Published
The Rock tops the list again! Dwayne Johnson named highest-earning actor for second year [Video]

The Rock tops the list again! Dwayne Johnson named highest-earning actor for second year

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson' has been crowned the highest-earning actor for the second year on the run.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:45Published