Foxconn posts better-than-expected Q2 profit

Indian government has received applications from 22 tech companies. Applicants include Samsung, Foxconn, Pegatron, Wistron etc. The firms have applied to expand production facilities in India. Foxconn, Pegatron, Wistron are contract manufacturers for Apple iPhones. The applications were made under govt's production-linked investment scheme. The scheme gives 4-6% incentive to select firms on sale of goods made in India. Watch the full video for more details.
Tech giant Apple in collaboration with its contract manufacturing partner Foxconn has started the assembling of the iPhone 11 units in its plant near Chennai in India. According to TechCrunch, small batches of locally manufactured iPhone 11 units have been shipped to retail stores already but the yield is currently limited. The company has further plans and ambitions to scale up the local productions of the phone in India, TechCrunch reported.
