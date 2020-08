Second victims in explosion identified

Video Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR - Duration: 02:18s - Published 5 days ago

MORNING ON WHAT CAUSED THREEROWHOMES IN NORTHWESTBALTIMORE TO EXPLODE ON MONDAYMORNING.

IN THE MEANTIME&WEOF THE PEOPLE KILLED IN THBLAST& A 20-YEAR- OLD STUDENTAT MORGAN STATE WHOSE FAMILYSAYS HE HAD EVERYTHING GOINGFOR HIM.

WMAR-2 NEWSKNIGHT IS LIVE AT THE SCENE OFTHE EXPLOSION AND HAS MORE OHIS STORYTHE FAMILY OF 20-YEAR-OLDJOSEPH GRAHAM WERE PRAYINGTHAT HE WOULD BE FOUND ALIVE.BUT SADLY THEY RECEIVED THENEWS EARLY YESTERDAY MORNINGTHAT HIS BODY WAS FOUND IN THERUBBLE OF THE ROWHOMES HERE ONLABYRINTH ROAD.

HIS FAMILYSAYS GRAHAM WAS OVER AT HISCOUSINALONG WITH TWO OTHERS&EXPLODED MONDAY MORNING.

FOR10 HOURS& THEY COULHOLD OF HIM& THINKING MAYBE HWAS ONE OF THE SEVEN WHO HADBEEN RUSHED TO THE HOSPITALAND JUST NOT IDENTIFIED YET.TWO OTHER FAMILY MEMBERS INTHE HOME WITH HIM HAD BEENRESCUED.

BUT THEN AROUND 1 A-MTUESDAY& SEARCH CREWS FOUNDGRAHAMNEWS FOR ALL OF HIS FAMILY&ESPECIALLY HIS BEST FRIENDDERRICK EVANS..

WHOSE BIRTHDAWAS THE DAY OF THE EXPLOSION.To lose your best friend onyour birthday.

Its toug” 1621 2“I couldnfor a better best friend.

Hewas valedictorian of fifthgrade, eight grade perfectattendance honor roll.

He wjust a great kid” .

AS FORTHE INVESTIGATION INTO WHATCAUSED THE ROWHOMES TOEXPLODE& B-G-E SAYS THEYTURNED OVER GAS AELECTRICITY DATA TOINVESTIGATORS.

A COMPANYSPOKESPERSON SAYS THEY AREFOCUSING ON QUOTE“AN ISSUE ONTHE CUSTOMER SIDE OF THEMETER” THEY DIDTO WHAT THAT MEANS EXACTLY.BUT SAY IT WILL TAKE TIME TOFIGURE OUT A CAUSE.

AS FORGRAHAM& NO FUNERALARRANGEMENTS HAVE BEEN MADEJUST YET.

ONE WOMAN WAS ALSOKILLED IN THE BLAST& SHE HASNOT BEEN IDENTIFIED.

SEVENOTHERS WERE HURT& FIVE OF THARE IN CRITICAL CONDITION.LIVE IN NORTHWEST BALTIMORE MKWMAR-2 NEWS.TEAM COVERAGE CONTINUE