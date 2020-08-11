Global  
 

Will Smith rebooting 'The Fresh Prince of Bel Air' as a TV drama series

Video Credit: Cover Video FR STUDIO - Duration: 01:24s - Published
The idea was inspired when superfan Morgan Cooper posted on youtube a fake trailer for the show reimagined as a drama.

