Will Smith rebooting 'The Fresh Prince of Bel Air' as a TV drama series
The idea was inspired when superfan Morgan Cooper posted on youtube a fake trailer for the show reimagined as a drama.
Will Smith to produce a drama version of Fresh Prince Of Bel AirWill Smith is set to produce a drama version of 'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air', which will tell the same story as the iconic sitcom, but in a gritty way.
'Fresh Prince Of Bel Air' Reboot In the Works, Zac Efron to Star in 'Three Men and a Baby' & More | THR NewsThe "Fresh Prince Of Bel Air" is getting a dramatic reboot after a YouTube trailer went viral, Zac Efron is on board to star in 'Three Men and a Baby' and the once famously shelved episode of..
Will Smith and Morgan Cooper Team Up for 'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' Reboot | THR NewsNow this is a story all about how ... a viral YouTube trailer is becoming a hot TV series. Will Smith and Morgan Cooper are teaming to adapt the beloved NBC comedy 'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.'