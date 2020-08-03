First Koala Joeys Born Since Catastrophic Bush Fires Impacted The Species

?Nine adorable koala joeys have been born in Australia.

They're the first to be born since the catastrophic bush fires devastated the country at the start of the year.

The Australian Reptile Park announced the healthy koala joeys were born as part of their conservation breeding program.

Among the new koala joeys is Ember, whose name was chosen as it represents the spark of hope.

Not only do the numbers contribute to the Australian Reptile Park's Koala Conservation Breeding Program, but it holds a great significance to keepers who have been striving to ensure the koalas are reproducing and increasing numbers at a crucial time where every joey born matter.