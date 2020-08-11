Global  
 

Train derails in Scotland, serious injuries reported

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:04s - Published
Train derails in Scotland, serious injuries reported

Train derails in Scotland, serious injuries reported

Television footage showed smoke billowing from a woodland area near Stonehaven, just south of the oil city of Aberdeen, after the ScotRail train derailed following heavy rain overnight.

Scotland Scotland Country in Northwest Europe, part of the United Kingdom

Stonehaven incident: Train derails near Aberdeenshire amid heavy flooding

 Emergency services are on the scene after a train derailed in the north-east of Scotland.
Independent

Stonehaven Stonehaven Human settlement in Scotland

Nicola Sturgeon updates MSPs on train derailment

Nicola Sturgeon updates MSPs on train derailment

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has addressed the Scottish Parliament following an "extremely serious incident" in which a ScotRail passenger train derailed west of Stonehaven, Aberdeenshire on Wednesday morning.

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:46Published
Train derails near Stonehaven, Aberdeenshire

Train derails near Stonehaven, Aberdeenshire

Emergency services are at the scene after a train derailed in Aberdeenshire.Dozens of emergency service vehicles, including an air ambulance, went to thescene near Stonehaven where the ScotRail train crashed at around 9.40am onWednesday.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:04Published

'Serious injuries' as ScotRail train derails

'Serious injuries' as ScotRail train derails

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has described the derailment of a ScotRail train in Stonehaven as an "extremely serious incident".

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 03:17Published
Nicola Sturgeon: Early reports of serious injuries at Stonehaven train derailment

Nicola Sturgeon: Early reports of serious injuries at Stonehaven train derailment

Speaking before First Minister's Questions on Thursday, Nicola Sturgeon said amajor incident has been declared over the Stonehaven train incident.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:00Published