Train derails in Scotland, serious injuries reported

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has addressed the Scottish Parliament following an "extremely serious incident" in which a ScotRail passenger train derailed west of Stonehaven, Aberdeenshire on Wednesday morning.
Emergency services are at the scene after a train derailed in Aberdeenshire.Dozens of emergency service vehicles, including an air ambulance, went to thescene near Stonehaven where the ScotRail train crashed at around 9.40am onWednesday.
