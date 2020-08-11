Television footage showed smoke billowing from a woodland area near Stonehaven , just south of the oil city of Aberdeen, after the ScotRail train derailed following heavy rain overnight.

Train derails in Scotland , serious injuries reported

Train derails near Stonehaven, Aberdeenshire Emergency services are at the scene after a train derailed in Aberdeenshire.Dozens of emergency service vehicles, including an air ambulance, went to thescene near Stonehaven where the ScotRail train crashed at around 9.40am onWednesday.

Nicola Sturgeon updates MSPs on train derailment First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has addressed the Scottish Parliament following an "extremely serious incident" in which a ScotRail passenger train derailed west of Stonehaven, Aberdeenshire on Wednesday morning. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Emergency services are on the scene after a train derailed in the north-east of Scotland.

Incident occurred in area that has seen heavy flooding

