Sir Keir Starmer condemns changes to how exams are decided as 'shambolic'

Sir Keir Starmer condemns changes to how exams are decided as 'shambolic'

Sir Keir Starmer condemns changes to how exams are decided as 'shambolic'

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer calls the changes to how exams results aredecided "shambolic" as he meets teachers at Wakefield College to discussresults days.

The Department for Education brought in a "triple lock" onTuesday evening, which means results will be the highest out of pupils'estimated grades, their mocks and an optional written exam.

Labour MP Dawn Butler says racism led to police car stop

 Dawn Butler says she was pulled over by two police cars while travelling through east London.
BBC News

Dawn Butler: Labour MP accuses Metropolitan Police of racial profiling after being stopped by officers

 She claims there is 'institutional racism' in police
Independent

Jeremy Corbyn's complaint of 'sabotage' confirms he was unfit for office

 Labour's former leader claims the party was less than 2,500 votes in key seats away from forming a government and blames Blairites for his failure
Independent

