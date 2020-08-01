Watch: Ravi Shankar Prasad speaks on Sushant Rajput death probe

From another minister in the Narendra Modi cabinet testing positive for infection, to the progress report of India's indigenously-developed vaccine candidates - here are the top news updates on the Covid-19 pandemic. Union minister of petroleum and natural gas, and steel, Dharmendra Pradhan, tested positive days after Union Home minister Amit Shah confirmed his positive diagnosis. Meanwhile, other members of the Union cabinet, like Ravi Shankar Prasad and Babul Supriyo, are quarantining themselves as a precaution. On the medical front, India's two vaccine candidates have completed phase 1 of human clinical trials. The vaccines have been developed by Bharat Biotech, ICMR and Zydus Cadila. The Jammu and Kashmir administration has decided to allow all places of worship to reopen from August 16. Earlier, the authorities had decided to cancel the annual Amarnath Yatra due to the Covid pandemic. In economic news, the International Monetary Fund has said that Covid might exacerbate the narrowing of global current account imbalances which was happening due to trade slowdown in 2019. Watch the full video for the other updates on the spread of the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:41Published
Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on the Production-Linked Incentive Scheme informed that so far 22 companies have applied. He said, "These companies will produce mobile phone and components in India worth Rs 11.5 lakh crore in the coming 5 years out of which products worth Rs 7 lakh crore will be exported." He further assured that the scheme is not against any country. "This scheme is not against any country, it is only India positive. I do not wish to take the name of any country. We have got proper rules and regulations with regard to our security, bordering countries, all those compliances are important."
Lawyer of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's father, Vikas Singh on August 12 stated that the role of his son's friend and roommate Siddharth Pithani in Sushant's death case is "extremely dubious" and that he is a very "intelligent criminal" He said, "Siddharth Pithani is extremely dubious. He is a very intelligent criminal. What he did was, until FIR was registered by family he was talking to them regularly and trying to help them. The moment FIR was registered, he started helping Rhea." "The way he has behaved after registration of FIR, the way he is writing email to Rhea when she's a named accused. Helping a named accused in this manner shows complicity between Rhea and him. It is only upon custodial interrogation that the real truth will come out," he added.
Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Mitu Singh left from Enforcement Directorate (ED) office on August 11. She was questioned in connection with a case related to the death of the actor. Shruti Modi, the former business manager of Sushant Singh Rajput, also appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Mumbai. Rajput was found hanging at his Mumbai residence in June 14.
Sushant Singh Rajput's former manager Shruti Modi revealed that Rhea Chakraborty had been crucial in making financial and professional calls on the actor's behalf. The Enforcement Directorate has seized Rhea, her brother Showik and Father Indrajit Chakraborty's mobile phones, 1 ipad and 1 laptop in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:00Published
Rhea Chakraborty left Enforcement Directorate office after further interrogation on Aug 10. She was interrogated for more than 9 hrs today. Actress's brother Showik Chakraborty and her father also left the ED office. Rhea was earlier questioned on Aug 07 in connection with Sushant's death. Sushant Singh Rajput had died on June 14 allegedly by suicide.
Fresh twists and turns in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case on Monday. Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty approached the Supreme Court on Monday with a fresh plea alleging “media trial”. Rhea said she should not be made a scapegoat of political agendas. The actor also alleged the transfer of probe by Bihar Police to CBI was “illegal and bad in law”. Rhea was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate on Monday in the money laundering case linked to Sushant’s death. Rhea and her family members were summoned on Monday morning. Later, Sushant’s business manager Shruti Modi was also questioned in the case. Sushant’s friend Siddharth Pithani also reached Enforcement Directorate on Monday. Centre had transferred Sushant’s case to the CBI after which an FIR was re-registered on Thursday naming Rhea and others. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that Sushant did not have the best of relations with his father. Sushant’s family hit back at the Shiv Sena leader and demanded an apology.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:39Published
Opposition and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav accused Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of inaugurating new projects in haste. He said, "On one hand, CM was inaugurating Bangra Ghat Mahasetu in Gopalganj and on the other hand, approach path to the bridge has collapsed. Same path had collapsed 12 days ago also. CM is in a haste to inaugurate new projects, what if lives were lost in this collapse?"
President Ram Nath Kovind administered the oath of office to GC Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan. GC Murmu has been appointed as the new Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG). Murmu stepped down as the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir earlier this week. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also present during the event.
The cases of coronavirus continued to surge in India, however, fatality rate dipped to 1.99 %, informed Health Ministry. National Expert Group on vaccine administration has also been constituted by Centre. Maharashtra continues to witness surge of over 10,000 COVID-19 cases taking total tally in the state to 5,35,601. Delhi reported 1257 COVID-19 cases and 8 deaths on Aug 11. Karnataka recorded 6,257 COVID-19 cases today. While, Tamil Nadu reported 5,834 COVID-19 cases and 118 deaths so, total number of cases in the state is now at 3,08,649, including 2,50,680 discharged, 52,810 active cases and 5,159 deaths. Andhra Pradesh recorded 9024 cases. Country has conducted over 2.5 crore sample tests so far.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a video conference with Chief Ministers of ten states to discuss the Covid situation. PM Modi said that everyone is working as a team to beat the Covid pandemic. PM Modi added that the rate of testing has increased drastically and now stands at about 7 lakh. He added that the fatality rate has also come down in a major way and said that the aim now should be to bring the fatality rate to below 1%. PM Modi also asked states to adhere to the 72 hour formula, where if anyone is diagnosed, then all his contacts should be traced and isolated within 72 hours. This he said would help in a major way in curbing the pandemic. So, it is important that all the people who come in contact with an infected person must be tested within 72 hours:The Chief Ministers of Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and West Bengal. Watch the full video for all the details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 10:27Published
Last rites of Captain DV Sathe were performed in Mumbai on August 11. Maharashtra government accorded state funeral to late Wing Commander (Retd) Sathe. Earlier, his mortal remains were brought to his residence. Captain Sathe was flying the Air India Express flight which crash-landed at Kozhikode airport on August 7. Flight crash claimed 18 lives.
Approach path to the bridge, Bangra Ghat Mahasetu in Patna's Gopalganj collapsed on August 12. Incident took place after flow from Saran Dam increased following the damage in the dam. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had inaugurated Bangra Ghat Mahasetu in Gopalganj, through video conferencing on August 12.
New twists and turns continue to emerge in the Sushant Singh Rajput case with every passing day. Even as a political war continues between Bihar and Maharashtra, now the Central Bureau of Investigation has taken over the probe. This after Sushant's father filed an FIR in Patna accusing Rhea of abetment to suicide and also levelled allegations of financial fraud on the actor's girlfriend. A money laundering case has been filed by the Enforcement Directorate based on the complaint and Rhea and her family members have been questioned twice by the agency. Meanwhile, Rhea has moved the Supreme Court and filed petitions seeking transfer of all cases from Patna to Mumbai. In a separate plea, Rhea said that a media trial was underway and she had been declared guilty. She also said that she was being made a political scapegoat and alleged that the Bihar CM was behind the FIR against her in Patna. The CBI finds itself handling a case that has caught the attention of the nation. Watch this video to find out the top questions that the CBI needs to find answers to.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:28Published
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut stood by his remark on actor Sushant Singh Rajput and his father's relationship. The Shiv Sena leader said that Sushant was not on good terms with father KK Singh. Raut added that he has sympathies for Singh, but there are 'many things that will come to surface'. Earlier, Raut had made the same remark in an article published on Saamana. He is the associate editor of Sena's editorial mouthpiece Saamana. "It is true, how many times did Sushant go to Patna to meet his father? I have sympathy for his father but there are many things that will come to surface," Raut said. This comes as Sushant Singh Rajput's death case intensifies with the investigative agency Enforcement Directorate (ED) questioning actor Rhea Chakraborty again on Monday. The ED held a marathon session with her brother Showik on Saturday evening. The interrogation went on for nearly 18 hours and ended on Sunday morning. In another editorial on the case, Raut had slammed Centre for handing over the case to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Raut said that the decision has been taken for political gains and as part of pressure tactics. Last week, in his weekly column Rokhthok, Raut said decision is an attack on state's autonomy.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:32Published
Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Mitu Singh on Tuesday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to record her statement in connection with the money laundering probe involving..
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut commented on Sushant Singh Rajput's death case probe on August 09. He believes that a conspiracy is being brewed against the Maharashtra government. "The kind of politics..