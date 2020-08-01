Watch: Ravi Shankar Prasad speaks on Sushant Rajput death probe

As the probe into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput intensifies, Union Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has now called for a fair probe into the case.

In an exclusive interview with Hindustan Editor-in-Chief Shashi Shekhar, Prasad said that the actor's loss is a loss for the nation and not just the state of Bihar.

The minister said that he was extremely saddened by the incident and the politics that followed his death.

He also narrated an incident when he met the actor at the Rashtrapati Bhawan.

Sushant SIngh Rajput died of suicide on June 14, 2020.

The case has now been handed over to the CBI after an open tug-of-war between the Maharashtra police and the Bihar police.

Sushant's father has named the deceased actor's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty in the FIR filed in Patna and accused her of abetment to suicide.

He also alleged that there were some fraudulent financial transactions, following which the Enforcement Directorate filed a money laundering acase.

Rhea and her family members have been questioned several times by the agency so far.

Watch this full video for all the details.