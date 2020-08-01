Janmashtami 2020: CM Kejriwal offers prayers at Delhi's ISKCON Temple

Watch: Former President Pranab Mukherjee tweets, says he's Covid-19 positive



Former President Pranab Mukherjee has tested positive for Covid-19. 84-year-old Mukherjee took to Twitter and announced the news. He found out about his positive status when he went for routine check up. Mukherjee has requested people who have come in contact to self-isolate. Leaders, cutting across party lines, have wished Mukherjee a quick recovery. Union Minister Piyush Goyal and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis wished Mukherjee a speedy recovery. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also wished the former president a quick recovery. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed concern over the development. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge also wished for a speedy recovery. Pranab Mukherjee had cancelled all his engagements and stopped going out for public functions for the last few months. In the wake of raging coronavirus epidemic, the government had asked all senior citizens to stay at home. Mukherjee, President between 2012 and 2017, was invited for the at home programme at Rashtrapati Bhavan. However, he will not attend the event in the wake of this development. Last year, Mukherjee was awarded Bharat Ratna - country's highest civilian award. He is a Congress veteran with stints in the Indira Gandhi cabinet as well.

