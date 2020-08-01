Global  
 

Janmashtami 2020: CM Kejriwal offers prayers at Delhi's ISKCON Temple

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:50s
Janmashtami 2020: CM Kejriwal offers prayers at Delhi's ISKCON Temple

Janmashtami 2020: CM Kejriwal offers prayers at Delhi's ISKCON Temple

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal offered prayers to Lord Krishna on the occasion of Janmashtami.

CM Kejriwal visited ISKCON Temple in east of Kailash on August 12.

Kejriwal performed 'aarti' at the temple to seek blessings from Lord Krishna.

Devotees across the country are offering prayers on Janmashtami.

Earlier Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had also visited the temple to offer prayers.

