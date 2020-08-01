Janmashtami 2020: CM Kejriwal offers prayers at Delhi's ISKCON Temple

From former Indian President getting infected to Karnataka Chief Minister recovering from Covid-19, here are the top updates on coronavirus pandemic. Former Indian President Pranab Mukherjee tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday. Mukherjee requested people who came in contact with him to self-isolate. World Health Organisation (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said there is a need to “suppress, suppress, suppress” the virus. Tedros said there is still hope of conquering Covid-19. Over 90% Covid-19 patients in Delhi have recovered, according to the latest statistics. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the people of Delhi are slowly and steadily defeating corona. Also, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa was on Monday discharged from hospital after he recovered from Covid-19. Meanwhile, Paris made it mandatory for tourists to wear a mask in outdoor spaces. WHO chief praised Paris’ move and called it “strong and precise”. Watch the full video for more details.
Former President Pranab Mukherjee has tested positive for Covid-19. 84-year-old Mukherjee took to Twitter and announced the news. He found out about his positive status when he went for routine check up. Mukherjee has requested people who have come in contact to self-isolate. Leaders, cutting across party lines, have wished Mukherjee a quick recovery. Union Minister Piyush Goyal and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis wished Mukherjee a speedy recovery. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also wished the former president a quick recovery. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed concern over the development. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge also wished for a speedy recovery. Pranab Mukherjee had cancelled all his engagements and stopped going out for public functions for the last few months. In the wake of raging coronavirus epidemic, the government had asked all senior citizens to stay at home. Mukherjee, President between 2012 and 2017, was invited for the at home programme at Rashtrapati Bhavan. However, he will not attend the event in the wake of this development. Last year, Mukherjee was awarded Bharat Ratna - country's highest civilian award. He is a Congress veteran with stints in the Indira Gandhi cabinet as well.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal visited compost system near Bangla Sahib Gurudwara on August 08. He further planted a tree and later addressed the problems of the residents. People complained of foul smell to which Kejriwal assured that by August 20, the problem will be resolved.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Kozhikode plane crash extended his condolences to the families of the deceased and injured. "It is a tragic incident," he added. An Air India Express plane carrying 190 passengers skidded while landing at Karipur Airport in Kozhikode leaving 18 dead.
On the occasion of Janmashtami, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia visited ISKCON Temple in East of Kailash on August 12. He offered prayers at the temple. Nation is dipped in the festive mood, devotees across the country are offering prayers. The birth of Lord Krishna, believed to be the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu.
On the occasion of Janmashtami, 'Mangal abhishek' was performed at Shri Krishna Janmasthan Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura on August 12. Nation is dipped in the festive mood, devotees across the country are offering prayers. The birth of Lord Krishna, believed to be the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu is being celebrated in the country as Krishna Janmashtami on August 11 and 12.
Congress MLAs who stayed at Suryagarh hotel in Jaisalmer sung songs on-board a bus on August 12. They are enroute to airport and will return to Jaipur. Yesterday, Congress leader Sachin Pilot also arrived in Jaipur after interacting with top Congress leaders in Delhi. Pilot along with MLAs supporting him attended a meeting with a three-member committee comprising of Congress general secretaries Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, KC Venugopal and senior party leader Ahmed Patel to address the issues raised by him and other Rajasthan legislators from his camp. The Rajasthan Assembly session is scheduled to begin from August 14.
As the country is dipped in the festive mood, devotees offered prayers and sang devotional songs at ISKCON Temple on the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami in the national capital. They danced to the tunes of devotional songs. Meanwhile, priests of Noida's ISKCON Temple also offered prayers and celebrated Krishna Janmashtami with religious zeal. Krishna Janmashtami is being celebrated in the country on August 11 and 12.
Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia slammed BJP over MCD schools in Delhi. Sisodia said the BJP government should hand over MCD schools to Delhi government if they are unable to run them. Sisodia’s comment came after reported news of teachers not getting paid and textbooks not getting distributed in the schools. Sisodia visited one of the schools on Tuesday. On Monday, Sisodia wrote a letter to urban development minister Satyender Jain, saying, “I have received complaints that the schools run by municipal corporations, especially North Delhi Municipal Corporation, have not yet distributed textbooks to school children. The allegations against the civic body, if found true, are serious and no one can play with the lives of young children... It is unfortunate that even after a lapse of five full months during the academic year 2020-21, textbooks are yet to be provided to children, which can play havoc with their lives.” Watch the full video for more details.
Nation celebrated Eid al-Adha on Saturday amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. Devotees across nation offer prayers at mosques and at their homes on the occasion. People were seen offering prayers at Jama Masjid in Delhi. Temperature of devotees was checked as a precautionary measure. People also offered prayers at Delhi's Fatehpuri Masjid. Devotees were seen offering prayers while following all Covid norms. They maintained social distancing and wore face covers as they visited mosques in the city to offer prayers. They also avoided hugging and shaking hands with each other after the prayers to prevent the spread of the infection. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi offered prayers at his residence. Naqvi wished countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Eid al-Adha. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia greeted Delhiites on the festival. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar extended his Eid greetings to people. Wishing people on the occasion, BSP chief Mayawati appealed to them to celebrate the festival at home in view of the surge in Covid cases. Eid al-Adha or Bakrid is the festival of sacrifice. Devotees distribute the offering to family, friends and neighbours. They also distribute the offering to poor and needy.
Priests and 'sevadars' celebrated Krishna Janmashtami at Nand Bhavan Temple in Nandgaon in Mathura. Only priests and 'sevadars' celebrated the Krishna Janmashtami here, as temple is closed for public..
Priests and their family members offered prayers at Radha Krishna Temple on the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad. They were seen celebrating the birth of Lord Krishna with..
Amid the COVID-19 pandemic the courtyard of Patan Durbar Square, which has Krishna Temple wore a deserted-like look on Janmashtami. However, some devotees were seen offering prayers outside the gates..