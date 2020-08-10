Most oil on damaged ship off Mauritius removed, owner says
Most oil on damaged ship off Mauritius removed, owner says
Most of the fuel left on a Japanese bulk carrier that has leaked an estimated 1,000 tonnes of oil off the Mauritius coast has been pumped off, ship owner Nagashiki Shipping said on Wednesday.
Emer McCarthy reports.
