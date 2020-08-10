Global  
 

Most oil on damaged ship off Mauritius removed, owner says

Most oil on damaged ship off Mauritius removed, owner says

Most oil on damaged ship off Mauritius removed, owner says

Most of the fuel left on a Japanese bulk carrier that has leaked an estimated 1,000 tonnes of oil off the Mauritius coast has been pumped off, ship owner Nagashiki Shipping said on Wednesday.

Emer McCarthy reports.

