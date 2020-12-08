Global  
 

Teen Charged with Murder Hit & Run (8-12-20)

Video Credit: KQTV - Published
Teen Charged with Murder Hit & Run (8-12-20)
Teen Charged with Murder Hit & Run (8-12-20)
Six.) a teen has been charged with murder in connection to the crash that killed a 38-year-old man.

Good afternoon, i'm jodie o'brien.

Police say nicholas kleck- ner was killed after a driver blew through a stop-sign at the intersection of 24th and jules street monday.

Kq2's madeline mcclain joins us in studio with more.

19-year-old jason clements is charged with second-degree murder in buchanan county.

According to court documents -- police allege the teen was driving a stolen car at twice the speed limit when he blew through a stop sign at 24th and jules, hitting the vehicle of nicholas kleckner and killing him.

Police say clements then fled the scene of the crash but was eventually found in a brush pile about a few blocks away.

The filings also state clements is just one year into a 5-year probation sentence -- after he pleaded guilty to tampering with a motor vehicle in november.clements faces 10-30 years or life in prison if he's convicted.

Reporting in studio, madeline mcclain kq2 news.




