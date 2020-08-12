'Siddharth Pithani an intelligent criminal': Lawyer of Sushant Rajput's family

The Central Bureau of Investigation, which has been handed over the responsibility to probe the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, has started its investigation in Mumbai. A CBI team questioned the late actor’s cook at the DRDO and IAF guest house in suburban Santa Cruz, where the visiting probe team members are staying. Meanwhile, another team of the probe agency visited the Bandra police station to get documents related to the Sushant Singh Rajput case. Th CBI team is now likely to record the statements of the people linked to the case. They The actor was found dead at his apartment in Mumbai on 14th June. Susequent probe into the case had led to a big war of words between the Mumbai and the Bihar police over jurisdiction. The Supreme Court had later asked CBI to probe all cases linked to the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. This decision was also welcomed by Sushant Singh’s amily members who said thay are confident they will get justice. Watch this video for all the details.
Bollywood actor Richa Chadha speaks to HT City Entertainment Editor, Monika Rawal, about the raging nepotism and insider vs outsider debate in Bollywood that came back to spotlight after actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, her initial days in Bollywood and why she feels the term 'outsider' should be totally abolished. The Gangs Of Wasseypur and Fukrey actor also talks about social media toxicity, trolls, and says had she not been an actor, she would have been more vocal. Sharing her views on mental health, Richa feels it's a much larger discussion and people need to understand is severity. Due to the lockdown, Richa's wedding plans with Ali Fazal also got delayed and she tells us it would only be sometime next year now.
Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case has intensified. There have been frequent developments in the case. The ED recorded director Rumi Jaffery's statement on Thursday in connection with a money laundering case linked to the actor's death. Jaffery has earlier been questioned by Mumbai Police. He had offered a film to the late actor. ED had also questioned Rhea Chakraborty in the money laundering case. Meanwhile, Bihar DGP said Rhea shouldn't forget she's an accused in the case. Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey clarified his 'aukat' comment. Pandey said the meaning of 'aukat' in English is stature. Rhea doesn't have the stature to comment on Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. On Wednesday, the Supreme Court directed CBI to investigate the case. SC held the FIR registered in Patna over Sushant's death legitimate and said that the Bihar government was competent to recommend transferring the case to CBI. The top court also asked Mumbai Police to hand over all evidence collected so far to CBI. Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai residence on June 14.
Director Rumi Jaffery reached ED office in Mumbai on August 20. Rumi Jaffery had offered a film to Sushant Singh Rajput. Earlier, ED questioned Rhea Chakraborty in the money laundering matter. Sushant Singh Rajput had allegedly died by suicide on June 14.
On questioning of his intention behind using term 'aukat' for Rhea Chakraborty. Bihar DGP said, "The meaning of 'Aukat' in English is stature. Rhea Chakraborty does not have the stature to comment on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. She shouldn't forget that she is a named accused in FIR in Sushant Singh Rajput case which was under me and now with CBI. If a political leader comments on Bihar Chief Minister, then I am nobody to comment over it. But if an accused makes some baseless comment on Bihar Chief Minister then it is objectionable. She should fight the battle legally."
The Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. The apex court’s decision was welcomed by some politicians while others did not comment. Rhea Chakraborty had moved her plea to the Supreme Court seeking transfer of the case from Patna to Mumbai. Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said the SC order is a win for justice. Prasad said the CBI inquiry will bring timely justice to Sushant Singh Rajput and his family. Prasad also lauded Sushant’s family for showing up the courage and standing up and demanding justice. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said his party was the first to demand CBI probe in the death case. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said he hopes for timely justice for the family. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said he did not want to make a political comment on the issue. Watch the full video for more details.
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut avoided commenting over the Supreme Court verdict over in Sushant Singh Rajput death case. "Those in the government who know the law, the Mumbai Police Commissioner or our Advocate General can talk about it, it is not fit for me to comment on the verdict of Supreme Court," said Sanjay Raut. "Supreme Court has given its verdict, it is not right to make political comments. Our state's justice system has always been one of the best in the country, no one is above law here and to provide justice to all has been the norm," Sanjay Raut added.
The Indian Medical Association (IMA), Maharashtra has written to Vice-President and Rajya Sabha Chairman M Vankaih Naidu over the alleged "derogatory statements" issued against doctors and the World Health Organisation (WHO) by Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut. "Anyone, including me, can never insult doctors and others in the medical fraternity especially after their contribution during the COVID-19 pandemic," said Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said on Tuesday. He said that his statements were directed towards the World Health Organisation's (WHO's) role during the crisis phase and added that his statements were being unnecessarily politicized by some. "Some people are trying to play politics over it. I have not insulted anybody, and I especially cannot insult the doctors. The doctors, nurses, ward boys have contributed a lot during this COVID phase. I had spoken about the WHO, many others too had said the same," Raut said.
There is a new twist in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Sushant’s relative has now alleged that the witnesses in the case need to be given police protection. He said that they have no faith in the Mumbai police and said now the witnesses are also being threatened now. He said that he was worried that some may be silenced and questioned the role of the Mumbai police. He further said that they should ensure that evidence is not tampered with and added that those guilty need to be punished. Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate also recorded the statement of Sushant’s father in connection with the money laundering case. Earlier, the probe agency had also questioned Rhea Chakraborty, her brother, Shruti Modi and Sushant’s flatmate Siddhart Pithani in connection with the case. Sushant Singh Rajput had been founded dead in his apartment in Mumbai on 14th June. His father had filed an FIR in Bihar following which the Bihar and Mumbai police have been at loggerheads over jurisdiction. Watch the video for all the updates.
