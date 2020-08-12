'Siddharth Pithani an intelligent criminal': Lawyer of Sushant Rajput's family

As the probe into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput intensifies, now the lawyer representing the deceased actor's family has hit out at Siddharth Pithani.

The lawyer said that Pithani, who was the late actor's flatmate, is an intelligent criminal and accused him of helping Rhea Chakraborty.

'What he did was, until an FIR was registered by the family he was talking to them regularly and trying to help them.

The moment the FIR was registered, he started helping Rhea,' the lawyer alleged.

He further said that Pithani has been writing e-mails to Rhea Chakraborty even though she's an accused and added that this shows complicity between Rhea and Pithani.

'It is only upon custodial interrogation that the real truth will come out,' Vikas Singh added.

Pithani had also been questioned by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the money laundering case based on the FIR filed by Sushant's father.

Meanwhile, Sushant's relative sent a legal notice to Sena leader Sanjay Raut for his remarks about the late actor's relationship with his father.

Watch this video for all the details.