Chargers Coach Anthony Lynn Reveals He Had Coronavirus Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 00:25s - Published 6 minutes ago Chargers Coach Anthony Lynn Reveals He Had Coronavirus In the season premiere of HBO’s “Hard Knocks” Tuesday night, Los Angeles Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn revealed that he contracted COVID-19 during the offseason. Katie Johnston reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this C. Brooks RT @CNN: The head coach of the NFL's Los Angeles Chargers tested positive for Covid-19, he told his players in the latest season of HBO's "… 52 seconds ago Jeff Miller #Chargers coach Anthony Lynn breaks use on Episode 1: https://t.co/gF3YV9ONIt 4 minutes ago Tim RT @nflnetwork: Who is QB1 in LA? @Chargers coach Anthony Lynn discusses his QB situation and how dynamic Austin Ekeler can be in 2020 👇 (… 5 minutes ago AthletesWithCovid Los Angeles #Chargers coach Anthony Lynn confirms he had #Covid19 last night on HBO's #HardKnocks -… https://t.co/dgsa7XKXXF 10 minutes ago Hard Knocks 8/11⚡️ RT @Ash_Kalra: The intro to @HardKnocksHBO with the @Chargers meeting on Zoom is peak 2020! I’m a big fan of Coach Anthony Lynn. Would be c… 15 minutes ago Brent Scharber RT @NFL_DovKleiman: #Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn opened the season of Hard Knocks by revealing that he had tested positive for COVID-1… 21 minutes ago