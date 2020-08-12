Campaign signs of two black candidates defaced

Video Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin - Duration: 02:01s - Published 42 seconds ago

The hunt is on for a person who allegedly defaced the campaign signs of two black, conservative candidates.

I SPOKE WITH ONE OFTHOSE MENWHO TELLS METHISACTWHICH INCLUDES PART OF ARACIAL SLUR...WON’T SLOW HISRACE TO THE STATE HOUSE.DREW MONTEZ CLARK GOT A SHOCKINGCALL SATURDAY NIGHT.THAT’S WHEN HE LEARNED SOMEONEDEFACED SOME OF HIS CAMPAIGNSIGNSAND LEFT A CLEAR MESSAGE.THE PERSONSPRAY PAINTING OVERCLARK’S FACEAND THE FACE OFCONGRESSIONAL CANDIDATEBYRONDONALDS.BOTH BLACK MEN.BUT THEY DIDN’T STOP THERE.SOTDrew Montez ClarkFlorida House of Rep.

Candidate,District 80"He was beginning to write theword n***** on the signbeforehe was encountered"CLARK SAYS THE VANDALCAUGHT ONCAMERABY COLLIER COUNTY CLERKOF COURTS AND COMPTROLLERCANDIDATEJIM MOLENAAR.SOTDrew Montez ClarkFlorida House of Rep.

Candidate,District 80"He proceeded that threaten thatgentemansays he was going tokill himbecause he was takingpictures"CLARK SAYSIT’S PRETTY OBVIOUSWHAT THE VANDAL’S MOTIVE WAS.SOT"Despite there being many othercandidates and many othersignsours were the only onesthat were defaced.

So, it’s hardto believe that this was notracially motivated"THE SIGNSPOSTED NEAR SEED TOTABLE RESTAURANT INNAPLESLEADING OWNER ALFIE OAKESTO SPEAK OUTCALLING FORANSWERSAND A REWARD FOR ANYONEWITH INFORMATION ABOUT THEPERSON INVOLVED.THE CLARK CAMPAIGN DESCRIBES THEVANDAL AS A YOUNGER TO MIDDLEAGED WHITE MAN WHO APPEARS TOHAVE A BRACE ON EACH KNEE, THEYSAY HE COULD BE BALDING, TOO.CLARK SAYS HE’S FILED A POLICEREPORT WITH THE COLLIER COUNTYSHERIFF’S OFFICE.THE HUSBAND AND FATHER OF THREESAYS WHILE THE ACT CONCERNSHIMHIS CAMPAIGN PLANS TO MOVEFORWARDSAYINGTHIS IS THE ACTOF ONE PERSON"The system did not do this tome.

It wasn’t the local police,the local government, it wasn’tthe federal governmentaderanged individual did this tome and I want to be clear aboutthat"CLARK SAYS IF YOU HAVE F