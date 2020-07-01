Denver Among Top 10 U.S. Cities With Highest Income Needed To Pay Rent
As the COVID-19 pandemic drags on, many Coloradans are struggling to cover expenses including rent.
A new study by personal finance website SmartAsset ranks Denver among the top 10 U.S. cities with the highest income needed to pay for a two-bedroom rental.
Katie Johnston reports.
