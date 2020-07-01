Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Denver Among Top 10 U.S. Cities With Highest Income Needed To Pay Rent

Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Duration: 00:36s - Published
Denver Among Top 10 U.S. Cities With Highest Income Needed To Pay Rent

Denver Among Top 10 U.S. Cities With Highest Income Needed To Pay Rent

As the COVID-19 pandemic drags on, many Coloradans are struggling to cover expenses including rent.

A new study by personal finance website SmartAsset ranks Denver among the top 10 U.S. cities with the highest income needed to pay for a two-bedroom rental.

Katie Johnston reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

How Much You Need to Earn to Make Rent Around the Country [Video]

How Much You Need to Earn to Make Rent Around the Country

Moving into your own place is a big step, but it’s also not one to take lightly.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:18Published
Some Tenants Refuse To Pay Rent As Eviction Moratorium Ends [Video]

Some Tenants Refuse To Pay Rent As Eviction Moratorium Ends

The program to pause evictions has ended in Denver and many other cities in Colorado.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 02:06Published
Struggling to pay bills? Utility & rent help is available [Video]

Struggling to pay bills? Utility & rent help is available

Struggling to pay bills? Utility & rent help is available

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 01:11Published