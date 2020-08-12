IAF writes to censor board over negative potrayal in Gunjan saxena | Oneindia News

Three persons were killed in police firing and 60 policemen were injured after violence broke out in Bengaluru on Tuesday night over an offensive Facebook post allegedly by the relative of a Congress MLA.

110 people have been arrested for violence, stone-pelting and assault on police personnel.

NCP leader Majeed Memon on Wednesday said Actor Sushant Singh Rajput was not as famous during his lifetime as he is after death, a remark which did not go down well with his party which quickly distanced itself from it.

The NCP said it was Memon's personal opinion and not of the party.

The Indian Air Force has written to the Central Board of Film Certification complaining against its undue negative portrayal in the movie Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.

Israel's health minister has said that Israel will examine Russia's COVID-19 vaccine and enter negotiations to buy it if it is found to be a serious product.