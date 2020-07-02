|
|
|
QAnon Kook Heading To Congress?
Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Duration: 01:21s - Published
QAnon Kook Heading To Congress?
Marjorie Taylor Greene, who has been blasted for making racist videos, has won the runoff for Georgia’s Republican primary.
|
|
|
|
|