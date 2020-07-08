Ad Revenue For Google US Drops 5.3%

Google's net US digital ad revenues will decline this year for the first time since eMarketer began estimating ad revenues in 2008.

Business Insider forecasts Google will bring in $39.58 billion in US digital ad revenues this year.

That's down 5.3% from 2019.

This represents a downward revision of more than $7 billion from Insiders early-March forecast.

The forecast was made prior to the pandemic-related economic slowdown in the US, particularly reduced ad spending by the travel industry.