Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ad Revenue For Google US Drops 5.3%

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:31s - Published
Ad Revenue For Google US Drops 5.3%

Ad Revenue For Google US Drops 5.3%

Google's net US digital ad revenues will decline this year for the first time since eMarketer began estimating ad revenues in 2008.

Business Insider forecasts Google will bring in $39.58 billion in US digital ad revenues this year.

That's down 5.3% from 2019.

This represents a downward revision of more than $7 billion from Insiders early-March forecast.

The forecast was made prior to the pandemic-related economic slowdown in the US, particularly reduced ad spending by the travel industry.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Apple and Google pull 'Fortnite' from mobile app shops

Apple and Google pull 'Fortnite' from mobile app shops San Francisco (AFP) Aug 14, 2020 Apple and Google on Thursday pulled video game sensation Fortnite...
Energy Daily - Published

Fortnite Developer Epic Sues Apple, Google Over App Store Fee Disputes

Epic Games Inc., the developer of popular game Fortnite, has filed lawsuits against both Apple Inc....
RTTNews - Published


Tweets about this

nickjsheriff

Nick @ItzSuds @sdan_io American co pays the most for an American audience it’s sort of a fucked up reality but as you go… https://t.co/ECK0OQ3VXu 17 hours ago

detroitnews

The Detroit News Apple and Google both take a 30% cut from in-app revenue purchases in games, which has long been a sore spot with d… https://t.co/XOqfcQJPG7 1 day ago

KoleySambit

Anonymous @RDRv3 They don't care. Epic is just another studio, nothing else. I think we won't be playing Fortnite on either p… https://t.co/MFA7vuZmqs 2 days ago

TheHoardPlanet

The Hoard Planet #Apple and #Google dropped the popular game #Fortnite from their app stores after the game’s developer introduced a… https://t.co/Cc5zx1j8eh 2 days ago

Reflex_25

Reflex @svyoshi @Michaelmcchill @ItsInkTea For anyone reading who doesn’t know... Apple takes 30% of all revenue from dev… https://t.co/0i8SYbnFuy 2 days ago

MoreReflex

Reflex Apple’s 30% share of revenue is only for the first year, then it drops to 15% Imo that’s pretty fair... For compa… https://t.co/ShYDcvRrn1 2 days ago

NewMurkCity

Say Dawg Epic gives a Fornite discount to players and calls out Apple’s/Google’s revenue sharing methods. Apple drops FORTNI… https://t.co/l7kjqSQu6R 2 days ago

One_News_Page

One News Page Ad Revenue For Google US Drops 5.3%: https://t.co/us2ZDz9feK #Google 3 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Alphabet Inc Beats Q2 Expectations [Video]

Alphabet Inc Beats Q2 Expectations

Alphabet reported strong Q2 earnings as shares beat expectations at $10.13 versus $8.13. The company brought in $38.3 billion in Q2, likely driven by the company's cloud services and ad revenue from..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 02:35Published
Steve Wozniak Lawsuit Accuses YouTube Of Ignoring Cryptocurrency Scam While Collecting Ad Revenue [Video]

Steve Wozniak Lawsuit Accuses YouTube Of Ignoring Cryptocurrency Scam While Collecting Ad Revenue

For months before a scam co-opting the accounts of several famous people on Twitter was revealed and quickly quashed last week, a similar scheme was being perpetrated on YouTube using images of Apple..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:11Published
‘We Need to Prove TV Can Do More’: 605’s Noah Levine [Video]

‘We Need to Prove TV Can Do More’: 605’s Noah Levine

Audience measurement has become more crucial for television networks and their advertisers, which are being lured to spend more on digital outlets including social media and internet search. The..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 28:16Published